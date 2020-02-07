TV guide – Chris Wood to Star in ABC’s thirty consecutive pilot – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Chris Wood is ready to play a different kind of legacy. The alu of Supergirl and The Vampire Diaries is cast as the protagonist in ABC’s pilot thirties (otherwise), a sequel to the popular drama thirties in the late 80s / early 90s, TV Guide has confirmed.

Wood plays Leo Steadman, the adult son of Hope (Mel Harris) and Michael (Ken Olin) and brother of Janey. Per Deadline, Leo is’ handsome and charming ‘but’ so intent on becoming a ‘big deal’ like his father that he skips steps. His talent and great ideas are overwhelmed by his lack of focus and follow-up. “

Wood is the first actor cast in a leading role for the potential new series. The show, from thirty makers Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick, will follow the now thirty-thirty children of the original characters. In addition to Harris and Olin, original cast members Timothy Busfield (who played Elliot Weston) and Patricia Wettig (Nancy Weston) are on board to return.

If thirty (something) goes to the series, this does not mark Wood’s first TV series on The CW, after The Carrie Diaries, The Vampire Diaries, Containment and Supergirl.

Wood is currently in the middle of an arc with two episodes about The CW’s Legacies, with which he resumes his role as Kai Parker of The Vampire Diaries. He will also appear in next week’s episode. In addition, Wood is expected to return for the 100th episode of Supergirl after leaving the show in season 3.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

people in their thirties were originally broadcast from ABC in 1987-1991 The series won 13 Primetime Emmy Awards.

