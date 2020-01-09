Loading...

Kiernan Shipka gets her teenage pop idol in “Straight to Hell”, a music video released by Netflix for part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. “Straight to Hell” gives us a taste of where all our favorites ended up after the shocking part 2 final. The streaming platform also released a series of first look photos, which plagues even more of the season – including the reunification of Sabrina (Shipka) with Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood).

The footage from Part 3 shows Nick and Sabrina reuniting, but there is clearly still something wrong. We had Nick sacrifice to catch Lucifer (Luke Cook) in his body, and now we see him chained in a circle of salt and shirtless and dewy as Sabrina drips blood onto his body. Nick also looks worried when he holds Sabrina on a blood-red first photo of part 3.

As for the other Spellmans, Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) practices blood magic with Prudence (Tati Gabrielle), who swore to Blackwood (Richard Coyle) in the final of season 2 to take revenge and save the twins. Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Zelda (Miranda Otta) seem to gather what is left of the coven; there is a brief glimpse of a nightly ceremony with everyone dressed in white. But are they strong enough to withstand what is to come? Those ominous visitors coming out of the fog don’t seem so friendly.

There is also a lot of Hell in the video, with sneak peeks at the royal court of Hell and Lilith (Michelle Gomez) who chairs it with that steel, beautiful look. We get a first look at a new character, Prince Caliban (Sam Corlett), who teased Netflix earlier as the handsome royal who challenges Sabrina for the right to rule hell. Apparently he’s a surf broker on Venice Beach? Sabrina, however, looks like she is offering a heaven of hassle, while the images show how she rushes in and hits him in the face. And her mortal friends Harvey (Ross Lynch), Roz (Jaz Sinclair) and Theo (Lachlan Watson) are seen through a misty road populated with … crucified people. Fright Club, indeed.

As if it wasn’t enough to see Ross Lynch dance in a crop top, view all the photos of the first look below.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will premiere on January 24 on Netflix.

