Between an exciting fire truck-ambulance-civilian truck chase and Foster’s (Annie Ilonzeh) outburst with Brett (Kara Killmer), there were plenty of memorable moments in the exciting midsummer premiere of Chicago Fire on Wednesday. In the episode entitled “Hold Our Ground”, Casey (Jesse Spencer) saw missing firefighting equipment while Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) acted as mediator in the interpersonal dispute between Brett and Foster. Plus, the controversial dynamic of Gallo (Alberto Rosende) with a paramedic from a rival fire station took a surprising turn when the couple ended up in bed together at the end of the night. Who was still sweating afterwards?

With a lot of work that needed to be done professionally, that didn’t leave time for Brett and Casey to address the obvious feelings they had for each other, but refused to act. Casey’s recent appointment with Gabby (who returned to town for an episode) made matters even more complicated, while Casey still hung his ex and kept Brett from pursuing a romance with the sand-haired captain. Despite the setback, it seems that Brett and Casey will spend a lot of time together in the near future.

“This Gabby connection gives Brett a break where they might be able to go,” teased showrunner Derek Haas against TV Guide. “But sometimes the circumstances force you closer than normal, so I think you’ll see more Brett and Casey scenes in the near future.”

Elsewhere, Severide (Taylor Kinney) enjoyed an eventful week. Not only did he survive a potentially disastrous encounter with a felony founder in a dark basement, but he was also “fired” from his position at OFI and immediately returned to the fire station – exactly where he belongs. But although Severide may be back, there is still a problem that can cause problems with his girlfriend, Kidd, if he doesn’t pay attention: Seager (Andy Allo) doesn’t want to let him go yet.

Seager kept in constant touch with the lieutenant for his insight into various open arson throughout the hour, causing Severide to refuse her last call for help. Haas confirmed that although she respects him professionally, Seager’s desire to continue working with him is also fueled by underlying romantic feelings.

“He was efficient and very good at what he did, so she looks at it and says:” I would certainly like to have such a partner, “said Haas.” But then of course it is also Severide, so she seems more than just to be interested in him. “

Severide was aware of this, but remained friendly with Seager because he found her harmless. “He digs her style and her professionalism and good work in the OFI department. He only has eyes for Kidd, so he doesn’t want to disturb feathers, but I think he has an eye on what she’s doing and a little amused by it,” said Haas, noting that Seager will probably be back.

It sounds like this awkward dynamic, aggravated by Kidd’s jealousy, will not disappear quickly. But Severide will have to keep a level through, because he will soon take on the role of best man for Cruz’s (Joe Minoso) upcoming wedding with Chloe (Kristen Gutoskie). The wedding takes place at the end of the season and at a location that has not been used before.

“We used the fire station and Molly’s and the courthouse before, so we wanted to try something very unique for the Cruz-Chloe wedding,” Haas explained. “It wouldn’t be Chicago Fire if everything went well from the start, so expect a few curveballs.”

Haas also revealed that Kidd will be at the wedding party, meaning that Severide and Kidd will be staring at each other from the aisle. Lift your head if you are hoping for a double wedding!

Chicago Fire will be broadcast on NBC on Wednesday at 9 / 8c.

