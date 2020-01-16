TV Guide

Chad, an upcoming comedy from TBS, has Saturday Night Live alum Nasim Pedrad the titular character – a 14-year-old adolescent Persian boy navigating his first year in high school on a mission to become popular. Just like the celebrated PEN15 from 2019, Chad plays the most important adult actor who plays a teenager, and during the press ride of the Television Critics Association on Wednesday, Pedrad spoke about transforming into a child much, much younger than she really is. (She is 38.)

“I knew it would be much easier for me to look like a boy with hair and makeup than a girl,” she said. She grew up around many boys, including cousins, and those experiences inform how she will investigate what it means to be an American boy in the series. “I wanted to show something true and authentic in my experience.”

Pedrad, a child of immigrants from Iran, said that the identity of the Middle East of Chad adds an extra layer to his high school experience, because he not only has to struggle with universal teenage accidents, but also the specific fears to fit in when you cultural background does not match everyone around you. “It’s like this extra obstacle to getting through in your attempt to belong, and I think that’s a lot of what the show is investigating,” she said.

Chad makes his debut on TBS in the spring.

