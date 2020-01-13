TV Guide

Sunday

January 12, 2020 at 3:38 AM

CBS All Access has announced three new original children’s series from the classic media of DreamWorks Animation. From Friday, January 17, subscribers can view completely new editions of Lassie, George of the Jungle and Mr. Magoo streaming. The news broke on Sunday during the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association.

“We have seen a great response from our subscribers in just a few months since CBS started offering All Access children’s programs,” said Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer for ViacomCBS and president of CBS Interactive. “Bringing new editions of legendary classics such as Lassie., George of the Jungle and Mr. Magoo for service is a fantastic benchmark for CBS All Access and we look forward to further expanding our family offering.”

Discover your new favorite program: Watch This Now!

The three new series join the line-up of CBS All Access with exclusive original children’s series, including new seasons of Cloudy With a Chance Of Meatballs, the new Danger Mouse and a growing library of child-oriented programming, including Bob the Builder , Inspector Gadget, and more. The content of the children’s service helps the streamer stay competitive with Apple TV +, with the Peanuts franchise and Disney +.

Lassie “data-image-credit =” Getty “data-image-alt-text =” Lassie “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image-title =” Lassie “data-image-filename =” 011220-lasie.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/01/12 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image -aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data -image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS)

Other links from TVGuide.com LassieMr. Magoo