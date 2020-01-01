TV Guide – Carrie Underwood steps down as host of CMA Awards – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

It is officially the end of an era for CMAs. After 12 years of hosting the "Biggest Night in the Country," Carrie Underwood has announced that someone else will take over the hosting functions of the Country Music Association Awards in 2020.

The singer announced the news to her fans via Instagram on December 30, saying it was time for her to pass the torch, at least for now. Underwood co-hosted the show for 11 years with fellow country singer Brad Paisley, then hosted this year with legends Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

"One of the highlights of 2019 and my whole career so far has been to be on stage with the legends that are Reba and Dolly Parton. I am so proud that we can celebrate incredible female artists who are part of the legacy of country music., past, present and future, and I am grateful for the large audience from around the world who have connected to see it. believe it was my 12th year of hosting and I will always cherish every show, of the 11 that I have been so fortunate with my crime partner and lifelong friend, Brad Paisley, of share the stage with two of my all-time heroes, "wrote the singer.

“I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has participated in the CMA Awards for all these years. It's hard to imagine going beyond what we have accomplished together, so I decided it was time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) To others who will cherish and honor him as much as I do. I have so many exciting things to come during the New Year and beyond, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for all of us. "she continued.

Since the show is usually aired in November, the Country Music Association has time to determine who will fill the Underwood shoes. Who do you think should host next?

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS)

