TV guide – Carrie is the new Brody in the last season of Homeland – Entertainment – Austin 360

It has been eight years since Homeland premiered and so much has changed in the real world as in the spying drama led by Claire Danes. When the show debuted for the first time, 10 years after 9/11, the threat of suicide bombers and fear of the Middle East was the main concern in America. Now we are much more concerned with Russian hackers and election fraud.

Homeland will tackle both fronts in the last season, while Carrie, who we last detained by the Russians without her medication, returns to the field to help Saul (Mandy Patinkin) save an American treaty with the Taliban before all hell breaks loose. What happened to Carrie during her stay with the Russians, however, will be an “essential issue” of the last season, as the show is in eerily familiar territory in season 8.

“I think we played a little with the perspective that reflects the first season, when Nicholas Brody’s (Damian Lewis) own loyalty – even the definition of loyalty – was tested,” executive producer Howard Gordon told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. “This (season) is really about being out of balance with Carrie … She tests the edges of her conscience, her behavior, her loyalty, her relationships and herself.”

“Simply put, she’s actually going to be Brody in the final season,” added fellow EP Alex Gansa.

While Carrie is a little too difficult to relate to her late ex-boyfriend – with whom she first became entangled because she was certain he was a terrorist working for his Afghan kidnappers (he was) – her relationship with Saul will be tested . Saul needs her to play her A-game, but she may not be ready because there are doubts about what the Russians could torture from her. That tension permeates the upcoming episodes while the show plays lifelike current diplomatic events.

“The biggest obstacle they overcome is Carrie’s willingness to get back into the field. Saul really needs her in Afghanistan,” Gansa explained. “He is actually the one who leads the peace process there, which is a reflection of what is going on right now. The Taliban are in talks with the Afghan government, and with the United States and Doha, and Saul is our fictional representative to that peace talks. He really needs Carrie, and she’s not quite ready to come back, but he needs her anyway, so he takes some risks and brings her back to the field You have a shaky protg and a needy mentor. That is really the way this story is set up. “

When it comes to wrapping Homeland, Gansa and Gordon want to show the show how the world feels two decades after the deadliest terrorist attack ever committed on American soil. There are different opinions about how America reacted to that threat, and that chaos is represented by Carrie’s journey of the past eight years.

“Hopefully (the legacy of the show) is a subversive and controversial conversation about America’s war on terror and how we reacted to 9/11 and what the world looks like 20 years later,” Gordon said. “How have we done it? How have we projected our power abroad? And have we made the world a better place? If you look at Carrie Mathison, she is the embodiment of that doubt and wonders what our methods are and what we have done over the past 20 years. ”

That is a complicated legacy to unpack, but the producers intend to do it that way. Although they want to end the story of Carrie and Saul in a satisfactory way, they also want fans to miss the show instead of being happy that it’s over.

“(Our goal) is to tell the story and finish the story in a way that honored the beginning and all the things that had come – to make the landing stop and make people long for more and miss it,” concluded Gansa.

Homeland’s last season will premiere on Sunday, February 9 at 9 / 8c on Showtime.

