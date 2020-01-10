Loading...

One of the healthiest shows on television is back with a brand new trailer. Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns for season 7 on February 6 at NBC, and it seems that our favorite area this year will be even bigger and worse shenanigans.

After the final of season 6, in which our heroes downed Commissioner Kelly (Phil Reeves) and his treacherous illegal thread tapping app – only for Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) who was relegated by a vengeful Wuntch (Kyra Sedgwick) to uniformed officer – Season 7 starts with Holt who adapts to the patrol duty alongside officer in uniform Debbie Fogel (Vanessa Bayer). In the meantime, the team will have to adapt to life under a new captain.

The sitcom, which began as a story about a talented man-child agent (Andy Samberg’s Jake Peralta) who rebels against authority, turned into one of the best comedy series on TV. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is now a story about a truly bizarre and mismatched found family and will have even more fun in the following season – and the following season. The show has already been updated for season 8.

Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Dirk Blocker and Joel Miller also play the lead.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 premieres Thursday, February 6 at 8 / 7c at NBC.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

