TV Guide – Briarpatch Review: Like Your Ex, US’s Pulpy Crime Drama never fully bets – Entertainment – Austin 360

The best way to describe the new drama Briarpatch is that it is not quite enough and is never really what you want. The 10-episode series, which debuts across the US on February 6, has the solid bones of a brave crime thriller but also wants to be something surreal, and the result is a murder mystery that, while projecting a clear sense of place, its viewers want in one area or another.

Briarpatch is taken from Ross Thomas’ novel of the same name by former Grantland writer and TV critic Andy Greenwald (Legion) and has been executive produced by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) and stars Rosario Dawson as Allegra Dill, a steel, no. nonsense researcher who works for an upcoming senator (Enrique Murciano) and returns to her hometown in South Texas when her only sister, Felicity (Michele Weaver), a smart, young detective, is killed by a car bomb.

There are early indications that Felicity, who was involved with a married but soon to be divorced fellow detective (Brian Geraghty), might not have been as clean as she appeared on the surface when she bought an apartment building with funds she apparently did not have legally gained. But while Allegra digs in the early death of her sister with the help of Felicity’s friend and lawyer, Edi Gathegi’s AD Singe, she discovers that her sister may have been killed because she was investigating a web of corruption in San Bonifacio, and Allegra is being quickly determined to wipe it away yourself.

The measured performance of Dawson is based on the more bizarre aspects of the clear and sunny but clearly influenced by Twin Peaks series, but it also reveals the shortcomings of the show. Nothing seems to phase Allegra when she arrives to investigate the murder of her sister, not even the escaped zoo animals roaming the streets of San Bonifacio. And although this may just be a mask that Allegra has adopted as a form of self-preservation – there are hints that she is not as emotionless as she initially seems – Allegra is not the image of a grieving, deeply grieved brother or sister who is desperate also bring her sister’s killer to justice. As such, her cool, unaffected attitude creates a sense of connection between character and story. Does she really care about solving her sister’s murder, or does she just feel it is her responsibility?

Although Allegra knows enough about Felicity to recognize that the absence of dragon in the cupboards means that the apartment that was probably hers was not where she lived, the writers repeatedly refer to the fact that the two women were not particularly close. Many people do not even know that Felicity had a sister, something that speaks to a deeper problem in which the series does not seem to decide whether San Bonifacio is a small, eccentric border town or a medium-sized town that is going crazy because of the heat, because Allegra during her research regularly meets people from her childhood, but many more have no idea who she is.

And although Allegra’s ruthless attitude without prisoners makes her a formidable opponent for the many people who want to stand in her way, it also has the unintended side effect that Allegra and her expertly tailored pantsuits have become the least interesting part of the story. She regularly relinquishes the stranger, louder and more bizarre residents of San Bonifacio, including the lively and peculiar tenants of Felicity, Cindy (Allegra Edwards), a woman who covers herself with pudding for creeps on the internet, and her skiezy boyfriend, Harold (Timm Sharp), who may know more than he says. But in the end they have nothing about Jay R. Ferguson’s landscape-chewing Jake Spivey. An old childhood friend of Allegra, he takes up all the space in every room and seems to have stolen Matthew McConaughey’s car. He may have made his fortune with weapons for an international arms dealer wanted by Allegra’s boss (Alan Cumming), a B-plot that runs through the entire series, but never feels as important as it should be.

And that is the main problem with Briarpatch: the basis for a compelling, hard-boiled noir is present, but the story never fully comes to the fore to flourish. The series, which beautifully captures the panoramic vistas and clear blue sky of Albuquerque, has a clever direction early on, but loses part of that vision over time, as delivering directors cannot recapture what Ana Lily Amirpour does in the pilot. It never leans completely in the pulpy nature as you would like, it only makes about 75 percent of the way and leaves viewers unfulfilled.

In the meantime, the attempt to create a clear sense of place sometimes overcomes the story rather than adding to it. This ultimately slows down the momentum and makes it difficult to be invested in something in particular, in particular solving the Felicity murder or getting rid of San Bonifacio from corruption. There was a lot of potential for Briarpatch, and the series can definitely be viewed, but by never fully binding to one thing, it ends with several interesting ideas that revolve around each other and do not come together to tell a fully realized story.

TV guide Rating: 3/5

Briarpatch will premiere on Thursday, February 6 at 10 / 9c in the US.

