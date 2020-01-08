Loading...

The upcoming Chicago P.D. Chicago Fire will bring a familiar face back to the Windy City. According to TV Line, Brian Geraghty will return as former partner and former boyfriend of Sean Roman, Burgess (Marina Squerciati) for the big event, which will be broadcast on Wednesday 26 February.

Roman left the NBC series at the end of season 3 after he was shot and sustained nerve damage that ended his tenure as an active duty officer. Looking for a new start in San Diego, he left the city with a broken heart when Burgess decided not to go with him.

Chicago P.D. Just dropped the mother of all Burzek bombs

It is unclear what exactly Roman is bringing back to Chicago, but we have a few ideas. Perhaps he plans to win back Burgess’s heart. Maybe he heard about her pregnancy and decided to deliver his baby gift in person. Or maybe he’s just on vacation and involved in a major incident that requires the services of both Firehouse 51 and Intelligence. Anyway, his final reunification with Burgess – come on, you know it happens – is certainly complicated given that she carries Ruzeks (Patrick John Flueger) unborn child. Two exes in the same episode? Aim the fireworks.

Catch Roman back into action when the Chicago P.D crossing. with Chicago Fire Wednesday 26 February is broadcast on NBC.

