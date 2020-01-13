TV Guide

This show is not about Slackers. CBS All Access Original content VP Julie McNamara announced on Sunday during the Critical Association’s television press that the streaming service has given a series assignment to a documentary series about the world of animal rescue director – produced by School of Rock and Boyhood director Richard Linklater.

The still untitled 10-episode docuseries takes place in and around Linklater’s birthplace Austin, Texas, a city immortalized in his films, and will provide a window into the colorful and diverse world of animal rescue through moving, humorous and powerful stories from animals and the people who love them.

“I come to this project hoping to shine a light on the people I have met who make a difference in the lives of unwanted, abused and disabled animals every day,” Linklater said in a statement. “What strikes me most is the joy and discovery on both sides of the relationship between animals and their human caretakers. These are inspiring stories that I believe will be a positive force in the world.”

The Untitled Richard Linklater Project is the first non-scripted docusery announced by CBS All Access; to date, the only other non-written streaming service series has been one Big Brother season: Over the Top.

