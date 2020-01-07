Loading...

You may want to sit in your Thinking Chair here: Steve Burns, writer and performer of Young Sheldon’s theme song, “Mighty Little Man,” who is best known for his years in which he organized the children’s TV classic Blue’s Clues, plays the star in the episode of the spin-off of Big Bang Theory. TV Guide has an exclusive clip from the episode “A Live Chicken, a Fried Chicken and Holy Matrimony”, broadcast on January 9.

Burns plays Nathan, a Star Trek enthusiast with whom Sheldon (Iain Armitage) becomes friends via an online bulletin board. He takes a video from a very special episode of The Next Generation with him to watch with Sheldon. His intentions are pure, yet Sheldon’s Meemaw (Annie Potts) is a little disturbed to see her grandson hanging out with a 40-year-old bald stranger. But Meemaw, that’s Steve! Children love him!

Young Sheldon will be broadcast on CBS on Thursday at 8 / 7c.

