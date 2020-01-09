Loading...

(Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest Vikings episode. Read at your own risk.)

Vikings fans are now in mourning after witnessing the death of Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) by Hvitserk (Marco Ils) in Wednesday’s episode, and TV Guide has your exclusive first look at the shield’s famous funeral in the next week’s episode, “The Ice Girl.”

In the preview clip above, Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) arrived home in Kattegat just in time to attend the funeral of Lagertha. While the citizens prepare the body of Lagertha for her trip to Valhalla, Bjorn sits alone on the beach of Kattegat and eulogizes his mother in an emotionally moving speech with tearful words:

“I hoped that there would never come a day when I should say goodbye to you. You were always my strength, my guide. You taught me to continue anyway. You taught me not to be afraid. And now I see that , like me, the earth itself is not willing to let you go, but the gods are calling you home. They are eagerly awaiting your arrival in Valhalla, just like my father. I wish I could be there at your reunion, in the secret in Odin’s glittering, golden, shielded hall surrounded by all the gods You were already a legend, the greatest shield girl of all time A hero to thousands of women But for me you will always be my mother who carried me who brought me up who protected and fought for me And I swear I will fight for you now I could not protect you in life, but I can punish your murderer afterwards Goodbye I have loved you more than anyone else Goodbye “Lagertha. Goodbye. I love you. I’ll miss you. I’ll avenge you.”

Next week’s episode will be largely focused on Lagertha’s funeral and promises to be an emotional experience for both characters and viewers. When she spoke to TV Guide about the death of her character, Katheryn Winnick revealed that she was really ready for the episode as she prepared for her directorial debut in Episode 8 and it was such an overwhelming experience that she had to leave. “To see a prosthesis lying there on the boat and all those hundreds of actors grieving Lagertha, it was just so unreal. I felt like I was looking at my own funeral,” Winnick said. “I actually had to leave. It was too emotionally difficult for me to stay for that. So it was definitely something that I will always remember and cherish.”

Lagertha was one of the few original Vikings characters left in the series, and it’s hard to imagine the show without her (even if we all knew this day was coming). Fortunately we all get the chance to process some of these emotions and to process this loss next week. And if the entire episode is just as moving as this sneaky look, we recommend having a box of tissues with you.

Vikings will be broadcast on History at 10 / 9c on Wednesday.

