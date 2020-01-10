Loading...

Pamela Adlon’s much-praised view of motherhood, the FX series Better Things, returns for the fourth season in early March and FX released the first trailer on Thursday in conjunction with the show’s performance during the Television Critics Association’s winter press trip.

In the first look at the new season, Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward) want to sign up Sam (Adlon) for various online dating apps, but Sam says she is already in a relationship – with her three daughters and her mother ( Celia Imrie). “You have to do something for you,” Duke finally explains, and while additional scenes in the trailer show that Sam may follow her younger daughter’s advice, it is not quite what she intended.

FX announces premiere dates for Fargo, better things and more

In what can be classified as a midlife crisis (possibly because Sam says at one point: “Welcome to my midlife crisis!”), Sam buys a beautifully restored car, which certainly does not suit all her children and is definitely not good for it environment.

In short, season 4 seems to be everything we can expect from Adlon, who directs every episode of the 10 episode season and has revealed during the show’s TCA panel that some of the themes for the season are rain, couples and orphans only , which all seem to appear in the trailer in one way or another.

Adlon also revealed a number of guest stars that will appear in season 4, including Telma Hopkins, Judy Gold, Rebecca Metz, Diedrich Bader, Rosalind Chao and Kevin Pollak.

Better Things season 4 premieres with back-to-back episodes on Thursday 5 March at 10 / 9c on FX.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things “data-image-credit =” FX “data-image-alt-text =” Pamela Adlon, Better Things “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” ” data-image-title = “‹ Pamela Adlon, Better Things “data-image-filename =” 200109-better-things.png “data-image-date-created =” 2020/01/09 “data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com Better thingsPamela AdlonMikey MadisonHannah AlligoodOlivia Edward