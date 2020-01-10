Loading...

Old Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) can’t get on the phone right now – he practices the law as Saul Goodman. Better Call Saul Season 4 ended with Jimmy who decided to officially embrace his sleazy alias, and TV Guide has an exclusive video that teases the fallout in season 5. The video above starts with a glimpse of a shocked Kim (Rhea Seehorn) processing Jimmy’s big decision.

“Do you call yourself Saul Goodman?” Kim asks.

“I remain Saul Goodman,” Jimmy argues. “They call the man they already know.”

The video also includes interviews behind the scenes with the cast – including Odenkirk, Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando and Patrick Fabian – preview of the new season, which brings Better Call Saul even closer to Breaking Bad territory. Mando promises “amazing Easter eggs” for fans of the AMC drama parent series and calls this season “that beautiful place in the roller coaster that you hold on to for a dear life.”

For Odenkirk, those are the raised bets that the series has been working on from the start. “For me, it is what we have promised,” he says. But since the prequel transforms Jimmy into the Saul fans who knew in Breaking Bad, this also means that some of our favorites may be compromised.

“It’s really funny,” says Esposito. “I have so much love for Rhea, but we’ve never had a scene together. And she looked at me today and said,” Hey, if I have a scene with you, does that mean I’m going to die? ” “

Better Call Saul Season 5 premieres Sunday, February 23 at 10 / 9c at AMC. The series is moved to the normal period of Monday evening from Monday 24 February at 9 / 8c.

Michael Mando, Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul “data-image-credit =” Greg Lewis / AMC / Sony Pictures Television “data-image-alt-text =” Michael Mando, Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul “data-image-credit -url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Michael Mando, Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul” data-image-filename = “bcs-s5-1-news.jpg” data -image-date-created = “2019/11/20” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380 “data-image-width =” 2070 “data-image-do-not-crop =” “data-image-do-not-resize =” “data-image-watermark =” “data-lightbox =” “>

(Disclosure: TV guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Other links from TVGuide.com Better calling SaulBob OdenkirkRhea SeehornGiancarlo EspositoPatrick FabianMichael Mando