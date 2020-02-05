TV Guide – Better Call Saul Review: Jimmy becomes Saul Goodman in a fantastic devastating season 5 – Entertainment – Austin 360

Better Call Saul is the best Rube Goldberg machine from TV. The AMC drama has worked four seasons-five seasons to build an extensive system of cause and effect, trapping people in such a complex chain of consequences that in some cases they lived a totally different life when the first domino fell . (Keep an eye on this season’s annual fast-forward to the future of Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk), forcing the fashioned Cinnabon manager Gene to confront his inner Saul.) The show controls a very specific form of devastation: people watch it Be caught in their own problems trying to escape from their past.

In its fifth season, premiere February 23, Better Call Saul brings that destruction to the fore. Jimmy McGill is an official lawyer like Saul Goodman, bringing the show a big step closer to the world of Breaking Bad. But the fantastic new season, which has also been confirmed as the penultimate of the show, clarifies a fundamental difference between the prequel and the parent series: in contrast to Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul does not believe that you will get away with anything. Walter White (Bryan Cranston) was the sum of the choices he kept making because he wanted to make them. Better Saul calls a deeper fear: that it is the choices that someone regrets that follow them most.

The tragedy of Jimmy McGill this season is that he doesn’t know that yet. Jimmy starts season 5, buzzing that he has finally found a way to leave behind his reputation – and his perception of himself – as ‘Chuck McGill’s loser brother’. In the first four episodes available for review, Jimmy easily slips into Saul’s colorful suits and tight fixer persona. His diagrams are as perverse as ever, and it’s nice to see him working in his element again with a system that sometimes deserves to be taken off a pin. And yet his desperation to become Saul only makes it clearer how much Jimmy hates Jimmy. He sees Saul Goodman as a kind of legal hero from a comic book: “a precursor to mistakes, a friend to the wicked.” But when Howard (Patrick Fabian) says, “Couldn’t Jimmy McGill do it all?” Jimmy’s answer is loaded with self-hatred: “Maybe he can. But Saul Goodman is.”

And yet Saul Goodman is not. As far as his public image is concerned, Saul is immediately recognizable when the messy lawyer fans met in Breaking Bad, even if Jimmy is still trying to stay out of trouble. At the start of the season, he looks for potential customers a 50% discount on non-violent crimes, creating a chain reaction that not only indirectly endangers other characters, but also withdraws him from the cartel. Jimmy’s dynamism with fishing outside the water with Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) is, just like so many of Odenkirk’s best scenes, funny and dark at the same time, a harbinger of the future for Saul. He could, of course, run away if he were prepared to die, but what this season is asking is whether it is too late for Jimmy to find another way of life.

And then there is Kim (Rhea Seehorn), the human barometer for how far Jimmy has fallen. Kim cannot talk about Saul as if he were anything but a third wheel in their relationship, even though the new episodes emphasize her own toxic push-and-pull with the disadvantages of Jimmy. After undoubtedly belonged to Kim Wexler last season, I was afraid that the best character of Better Call Saul in season 5 would not have much to do, but this year Seehorn will be presented with some of her most interesting material. Her biggest showcase of the season so far comes in the beautiful third episode, which forces Kim to struggle with the dirty side of her work with Mesa Verde when she is asked to kick a man out of his house. It is a wonderfully sad story that also serves as a reminder that even Kim, the heart of the series, is a little unknowable.

Unless you only look at Better Call Saul because you wait for the Breaking Bad, Jimmy’s downfall has always been more exciting than the cartel maneuver that forms the other half of the show. But while the cartel drama still lacks the depth of the rest of the series – Lalo in particular feels flat like a villain – it has much more energy this year. Jimmy represents more colorful characters; Mike (Jonathan Banks) is on the move; Nacho (Michael Mando), in charge of earning Lalo’s trust, takes a risk that feels like it has been ripped from the pages of Breaking Bad; the easter eggs pile up; and DEA agents Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and Steven Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada) have finally arrived to cheer up the joint. The Breaking Bad alumni are a relief: two people who take themselves a little less seriously than everyone else in the room. (“Wow,” Hank challenges the interrogation table. “Open my little eyes wide with delight.”) But even they now have a hint of Better Call Saul reflectivity toward them.

This is why Better Call Saul is better at being a prequel than other prequels: it understands that the tragedy of fate is ingrained in the story. The more the world of Breaking Bad comes down to the characters, the harder it is for them to redefine themselves. And yet Jimmy still believes that a new name will make him a champion for the little man. Perhaps the saddest thing about Better Call Saul was never that Jimmy McGill would become Saul Goodman, but that he was still Jimmy McGill even with his most Saul.

TV guide Rating: 4.5 / 5

Better Call Saul Season 5 premieres with a two-day event on Sunday, February 23 at 10 / 9c and Monday, February 24 at 9 / 8c. The following episodes will be broadcast on AMC on Monday at 9 / 8c. Season 4 arrives on Netflix on Sunday 9 February.

