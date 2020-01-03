TV Guide – Best New Movies and TV Shows on Netflix This Week: Dracula, Anne with an E – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? Here's a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of January 3-9.

Did you have a busy winter break? Sure you did, because Netflix gave up a ton of shows in the last week of December, knowing you'd be out of work looking for a diversion from contemplating all the horrible things you have done in the past year. Well, I hope you don't mind wrestling with your demons, as new Netflix content is drying up this week with only five versions, two of which only premiere on Netflix's usual atomic fall day on Friday. Give them a watch and spend the rest of the time thinking about all the ways you will disappoint your parents in 2020!

All titles are available on Friday January 3, unless otherwise noted.

If you are looking for even more handpicked recommendations, click on our Watch This Now! page.

The biggest outings

Dracula, Season 1

You know the story of Count Dracula, an old man who sucked blood, turned into a bat, loved chocolate cereal, yada yada yada. But this new version of Bram Stoker's Dracula comes from the creators of Sherlock Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, which means he is much better than the horrible NBC Dracula in 2013 and, at least at first, avoids much of the count's feminism for a story about Jonathan Harker's wrongful imprisonment in the clutches of Dracula (and possible forbidden romance !!). There is gas lighting, crawls in boxes in the basement of Dracula and torn nails. Hell yeah! Get some, Drac. The three-episode season has just ended in the UK (Saturday January 4)

Cheer, Season 1

The sport of cheerleading has a moment on TV right now, with this focus on the best cheerleading college in the country and the delightfully dark drama of the United States Dare Me, and when we're all done, our misconceptions about Cheerleaders being a relentless joyful will be flipped up in the air to land face down on the mat. Cheer, very knowledgeable producers of Last Chance U, is all about the guts, blood and broken ankles of the incredibly physical sport, showing the intensity that goes into the composition of the Navarro cheerleading team. College, which has won 14 national championships since 2000 despite being a college in a small town in Texas. If you are replaying falling human pyramids in slow motion and girls under 100 pounds are concussed after being kicked in the face – or you have inspiring stories about people who have found their way through the cheerleader – this is for you. (Wednesday January 8 / Trailer)

Everything else

Anne with an E, season 3

If you are Canadian, go ahead and skip that because the season has already aired up there, but if you are not from America's hat, DISCOVER THIS NEW SHOW! This is the last season of the series, which is an adaptation of the 1908 Lucy Maude Montgomery novel, Anne of Green Gables, and follows the bubbling orphan Anne as she charms her way into your frozen heart and cold. In this last round, Anne will search for her lineage, which will bring her back to the orphanage in which she grew up.

All the freckles in the world

The new kid at school has his eyes on the prettiest girl on campus in this Mexican movie that looks like Pretty in Pink, but if he was sex-swapped and had a very big football storyline . (Trailer)

Go! Go! Cory Carson, season 1

If you're a 4 year old kid, two things: Congratulations on reading well before you're supposed to, and this adorable little putt-putt show is perfect for your infant mind. (Trailer / Saturday January 4)

Stop looking, start looking! TV Guide & # 39; s Watch This Now! The page contains even more TV recommendations.

The 52 Netflix Originals You Should Watch

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS)

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie "data-image-credit =" Ali Goldstein / Netflix "data-image-alt-text =" Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie "data-image-credit-url =" "data-image-target-url =" https://www.tvguide.com/streaming/gallery/15-netflix-original-series-1091421/ "data-image-title =" ‹Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie "data-image-filename =" grace-frankie-8-news.jpg "data-image-date-created =" 2019/12/10 "data-image-crop =" "data-image-crop-gravity = "" data-image-aspect-ratio = "" data-image-height = "1380" data-image-width = "2070" data-image-do-not-crop = "" data-image-do-not -resize = "" data-image-watermark = "" data-lightbox = "">

Other links from TVGuide.com Anne with an “E & # 39; Go! Go! Cory Carson