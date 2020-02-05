TV guide – Bequests Sneak Peek: Josie meets Kai Parker – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Wednesday

February 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Who is ready for a family reunion in Gemini? This time complete with flavored vodka!

Although most of last week’s episodes focused on a poor version of Cupid, don’t think we have forgotten that Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) are currently trapped in Kai Parker’s (Chris Wood) prison world. Even more disturbing is the countless other expelled students from the Salvatore School, hungry for revenge after Alaric had banished them there.

Sounds like the perfect setting for a re-introduction! In the exclusive sneak peek of TV Guide in Thursday’s episode, Lizzie and Josie’s bad uncle, Kai Parker, returns in all his sarcastic glory, although he doesn’t intend to kill the Saltzman twins when he was back on The Vampire Diaries. Has his second exile to a prison world actually made him less psychotic? Unlikely.

Discover your new favorite program: watch this now!

Anyway, Josie does not take a risk with Kai, but she is well aware that she is finally coming face to face with the man who killed her biological mother. Given that Josie seems doomed for a dark turn, we are actually a little more nervous for Kai in this situation. If he messes with dark Josie, he might be the one who might need a drink!

Legacies will be broadcast on Thursday at 9 / 8c on The CW.

PHOTOS: Kai Parker Returns in Legacies Season 2 Episode 12 Photos

Chris Wood, Legacies “data-image-credit =” Jace Downs, Jace Downs / The CW “data-image-alt-text =” Chris Wood, Legacies “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target -url = “https://www.tvguide.com/galleries/legacies-season-2-episode-12-photos-kai-parker-returns/” data-image-title = “Chris Wood, Legacies” data-image -filename = “200128-chris-wood-legacies.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/01/28” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image -aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data -image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com Bequests The Vampire DiariesChris WoodKaylee BryantJenny BoydMatthew Davis