In response to the devastation caused by widespread, ongoing forest fires in Australia, BBC America announced on Friday that it will launch its latest nature documentary series, Seven Worlds, One Planet, with the episode centered on Australia. The series, told by Sir David Attenborough, makes its American debut Saturday, January 18, focusing on the seven continents of the earth and how they shape animal behavior and biodiversity.

The Australian-focused episode, which was filmed before the fires started (it often takes years to capture the incredible images recorded in programs produced by the Natural History Unit of the BBC Studio), also contains important information about aid and how viewers can support these. If you don’t have a cable, the episode will also be available to view on BBCAmerica.com without logging in. In addition, BBC America has launched a website with links for more information and details about organizations that are already on site.

Film locations and types in the episode include the Eastern Gray Kangaroo, Dingo, Wombat, Jottus Jumping Spider in New South Wales; the Tasmanian Devil in Tasmania; the cassowary and budgerigar in Queensland; and the Red Flying Fox, Perentie and Thorny Devil in Northern Territory.

It is currently estimated that 1 billion animals have been killed by forest fires, and since Australia is considered a hot spot for biodiversity, the sad implications of what this number could mean are incomprehensible.

The new delivery schedule for Seven Worlds, One Planet is below:

Saturday January 18 at 9 / 8c: Australia

Saturday January 25 at 9 / 8c: North America (original premiere)

Saturday, February 1 at 9/8 am: South America

Saturday, February 8 at 9 / 8c: Asia

Saturday, February 15 at 9 / 8c: Europe

Saturday, February 22 at 9 / 8c: Antarctica

Saturday, February 29 at 9 / 8c: Africa

Seven Worlds, One Planet will premiere on Saturday, January 18 at 9 / 8c on BBC America, AMC, IFC and Sundance.

