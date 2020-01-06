Loading...

Awkwafina has just written history at the Golden Globes. The actress won the best lead actress in a comedy for her performance in The Farewell and became the first woman of Asian descent to win the Golden Globe in that category.

“This is great,” Awkwafina said to the crowd at the Beverly Hilton, laughing. “If I fall into difficult times, I can sell this, so that’s good.”

She then thanked Zhao Shuzhen, who plays her grandmother in the film, and the farewell director Lulu Wang. “You gave me this chance, the chance of your life, and you taught me so much,” Awkwafina said, and addressed the director. “It was just incredible to film the story, to be with you.”

She wrapped herself in thanking her relatives. “I want to dedicate this to my father, Wally. I told you I’d get a job, Dad,” Awkwafina said. “To my grandmother, my best friend, the woman who raised me. And to my mother, Tia, whom I had always hoped to look from above, and I hope she looks now. Thanks everyone.’

Awkwafina is only the sixth Asian-born woman to be nominated for a Globe for a comedy actress, after her Crazy Rich Asians co-star Constance Wu, Hailee Steinfeld (The Edge of Seventeen 2016), Yvonne Elliman (Jesus Christ Superstar of 1973 ), Miyoshi Umeki (1961’s Flower Drum Song) and Machiko Kyo (1956’s The Teahouse of the August Moon).

