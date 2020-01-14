Awkwafina has a very good year. She has just won a Golden Globe for best actress for her role in The Farewell, and she is about to debut her own new sitcom Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens at Comedy Central. However, she is not an Oscar nominee, as many expected she would be at the moment.

When the Academy Award nominations were announced on Monday, Awkwafina aka Nora Lum’s name was noticeably missing from the list, and it was one of the most important snubs of the season. During the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association on Tuesday, Awkwafina talked about supervision and said that although she was grateful, The Farewell enjoyed a long drive, but she doubted the nominations.

“We really didn’t know where it would take us, but to see all the attention that it has arrived feels like a win,” she said. “That said, there were great performances … and we can’t ignore the fact that there are some incredible movies that have helped women, including mine, The Farewell.” The Farewell was directed by Lulu Wang, one of the various female directors who were left out of the men’s-only management.

Awkwafina went on to acknowledge that “there is always more work to be done” in terms of diversity – indeed, only one colored woman was nominated for acting this year – but she said that she was especially grateful to her for the journey of the film from creation to today.

The Academy wants you to clap for the same four men

In Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens plays the comic Nora, a 27-year-old New Yorker who can’t have a steady job (she drives to an app for sharing rides for money) and can’t take a break, especially since she can’t stop things screw up for themselves. During the press trip, Awkwafina said she hadn’t made the show as a way to undo stereotypes or influence representation, but only to show the story of a woman.

“I made a point to draw on elements of my life,” she said, adding that she didn’t need to find anything about the character to make her an exceptional representative; Nora can just be herself. “I hope that inspires young children to be themselves, whether people want to see that image or not – just because that’s who they are.”

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens premieres Wednesday, January 22 at 10: 30/9: 30c at Comedy Central.

