Comedy Central has jammed Awkwafina and will not let her go again soon. Sarah Babineau, co-head of the original content at Comedy Central, announced Tuesday during the Television Critics Association’s winter press trip that the new comedy Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens for season 2 has been updated for the debut.

Awkwafina plays the series as Nora, a 27-year-old New Yorker who leans heavily in the “lost millennial” identity. She doesn’t seem to have a permanent job (unless you count ride-share) and seems to be constantly putting herself in trouble. The series also plays BD BDong with Nora’s father and Lori Tan Chinn as her grandmother, who actually breaks the stereotype of the demanding and disappointed family members that we see in most millennial-based series.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Review: Adulting Is Hard, But Hilarious

“We are in awe of Awkwafina’s creative genius at every level and we can no longer be excited to start a Season 2 with the entire Lin family in Awkwafina, Nora From Queens,” Babineau said about the decision to early renewal to the series.

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens premieres Wednesday, January 22 at 10: 30/9: 30c at Comedy Central. Read the TV Guide review.

(Disclosure: TV guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

