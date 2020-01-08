Loading...

Comedy Central knows that its audience consists mainly of (but not limited to) bong slurping, bank surfing, start-up work, changing millennials, which is why many of its scripted shows follow (or appeal to) bong slurping, couch surfing, starting up, changing millennials. Broad City, Idiotsitter, Detroiters, South Side and others are all about young hustlers struggling blurry and lazy in a world where chances are stacked against them, and Awkwafina Is Nora of Queens is the latest comedy to not face the challenge of being broke enchant off.

The comedy plays Awkwafina / Nora Lum – whose timing couldn’t be better; she just won a Golden Globe for best actress for her role in The Farewell – as Nora, a 27-year-old New Yorker who can’t have a steady job (she rides for an app for sharing rides for money) and can’t get a break especially because she can’t stop ruining things for herself. And given the amount of bong rips she takes, she doesn’t seem to be trying to solve her problems. So in many ways, up to the Day-Glo-like animated title card and interstitials, Nora van Queens feels like a continuation of Broad City and the other shows that produced it.

But how do new entries in this growing genre distinguish themselves more than just about jokes about weed, Tinder and other things that make shivers go down? Nora from Queens has two things that give it his own identity: it is told from an Asian-American point of view, and his hero still lives at home with her father and grandmother. That first bit is clearly a blessing for diversifying television, especially as it focuses on a group that is still sadly underrepresented on TV (Fresh Off the Boat sails towards sunset after the coming season), and to hear that that jook is on the table for breakfast in a show about a 27-year-old is a plus for representation. But it is the fact that Nora still lives at home that Nora from Queens gives its shine and contributes to relevance.

Millennials are sewn, we all know that. Previous generations have their ability to earn a decent living wage and find full financial independence, and statistics show that somewhere between 15 and 25 percent of the millennials live with their parents. But Abbi and Ilana from Broad City, as they were, never raged with mom and dad. Nora van Queens embraces the stay in the nest not to create a family comedy – despite the screen time given to Nora’s father Wally (BD Wong) and grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn) – but as an opportunity to improve the typical image of a TV family relationship by emphasizing the plight of millennials today, and also to show off the multi-generational living situation that is not abnormal in Asian-American households.

The characters of Wong and Chinn are more roommates of Nora than family. There is very little nagging or pressure for her to move, and Nora even wants to hang out with them. She is particularly fond of her grandmother, who is a scene stealer (what’s up with Awkwafina and cool grandmothers?) And proves that Chinn really should have done more in Orange Is the New Black. In the second episode, the two make a trip to Atlantic City and grandma and her other older Chinese friends can fight older Korean ladies through the only available outlet, so Grandma can charge her iPad to watch more Korean soap operas. Granny scolds, dances and dresses as if she is rolling through a thrift store with glue, all with Chinn’s irresistible grin that fills the screen and her nose-like cartoon-like voice that fills your ears. Give her grandma of the year already!

But make no mistake, Awkwafina is the star and Nora’s difficulties in growing up are the majority of the show. In early episodes, Nora is clearly the problem when dosing Adderall for a temporary job and playing online games with tweens instead of looking for work, but as the series grows up, the focus on Nora shifts helplessly into an outdated system full of unnecessary red tape. For example, after she has been paid for some work by check, Nora tries to cash the check, filling an entire episode, because who on earth uses more checks? All this time, Awkwafina’s rapid eruption and micro-tantrums keep things buzzing, and we really can’t blame her. Being an adult in today’s world is difficult. Fortunately, Comedy Central also knows how to make it funny.

Rating TV guide: 4/5

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens premieres Wednesday, January 22 at 10:30 AM to 9:30 PM at Comedy Central.

