Loading...

If we had not already lost our feelings about the Serifinal of Arrow, we are sure now. The CW has announced that it will broadcast a one-hour special, Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye, for the final, with cast interviews with Stephen Amell and the rest of Team Arrow, along with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz .

That means that we play Arrow for two full hours – both will certainly make us sob – on Tuesday, January 28 as the series ends. We also have the official summary for the serial final, entitled “Fadeout,” although it sheds little light on how the series will complete all its storylines.

“After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series concludes the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity,” the synopsis reads. We already knew Rickards would return for this episode, but it still feels great to see her name in an official summary, right?

Everything we know about the crisis on infinite earths Arrowverse Crossover so far

Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye will be broadcast on Tuesday 28 January at 8 / 7c, followed by the final of the Arrow series at 9 / 8c on The CW.

(Disclosure: TV guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Stephen Amell, David Ramsey and Katie Cassidy, Arrow “data-image-credit =” Colin Bentley, Colin Bentley / The CW “data-image-alt-text =” Stephen Amell, David Ramsey and Katie Cassidy, Arrow “data-image -credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Stephen Amell, David Ramsey and Katie Cassidy, Arrow” data-image-filename = “200110-stephen-amell -david- ramsey-katie-cassidy-arrow.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/01/11 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com ArrowStephen AmellEmily Bett Rickards