After years of learning the rules of all alternative dimensions and multiple earths of the multiverse, the massive Arrowverse crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths, has abolished the multiverse as a whole! When everything was said and done, all the individual earths in the Arrwoverse fused into a single earth prime.

“Frankly, we honestly knew that we were going to merge and create Earth CW – but Earth Prime sounds better,” Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim told reporters during a Crisis on Infinite Earths press review. “Although Earth Prime in the comics is our earth, I personally just loved the sound of Earth Prime. So all CW shows are on the same earth – the CW superheroes.”

Of course it is logistically more convenient for all CW superhero series to exist on the same earth, since jumping on an airplane to visit Kara (Melissa Benoist) in National City is just as much easier than locating an inter-dimensional extrapolator. But that raises the question, are there now other DC Comics shows on Earth Prime? In the opening scenes of Crisis on Infinite Earths we saw shows like Titans from DC Universe appear on another earth, and even Netflix’s Lucifer (Tom Ellis) existed on Earth 666. We saw them again in the last moments of the crossover, so it may be that these shows can now exist on Earth Prime and we will never see or hear them, or it may be that those cameos should be treated like fun Easter eggs, but should not be taken seriously when considering the mythology of the multiverse.

The exact details of the Arrowverse version of the merge are still a mystery for one now (are there suddenly dozens of other versions of each person running around Earth Prime, or have they all just become one version of that person?) But at least we are a character from another earth that definitely still exists regardless of other incarnations of him, and that is Clark Clark from Tom Welling from Smallville.

“I didn’t like to think that there could only be one Superman and we would lose Clark – our Tom Welling Clark as Superman when the universes turned into one,” said Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries. “And so the idea that I could sleep at least at night thought that if he had turned off the Superman, there was a chance that he would still exist in our (Earth Prime).”

We will miss the multiverse and all its confusing twists, but Earth Prime (or Earth CW) certainly sounds like a nice place to live now that it has all our favorites in one place!

