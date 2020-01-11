TV Guide

Just days after comedian Ricky Gervais burned Hollywood as the host of the 2020 Golden Globes, NBC has revealed that extremely funny women Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning to next year’s award ceremony. The news was announced by Poehler during the winter press trip of the Television Critics Association on Saturday. Fey and Poehler previously organized the Globes of 2013-15 and received rave reviews.

“NBC has long been home to two of the funniest people on the planet – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they will be hosting the Globes again,” said Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment, in a statement.

No date has been set for the Golden Globes 2021.

