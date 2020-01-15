It feels like we’ve been hearing about the Lord of the Rings TV series from Amazon for years, with no updates on when we could actually watch it – so far. Heads of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke, Vernon Sanders and Albert Cheng finally offered a short update on Tuesday of the highly anticipated Critical Association television press show.

Salke confirmed that the table for the first few episodes in New Zealand has begun, and Cheng and Sanders, who have just returned from reading that table, have shared new cast information for the series.

“We’ve been looking around the world for the right people to bring this to life and we’re extremely proud of the cast we’ve put together,” Sanders said. “This is not the cast – we still have to play a few main roles – but we were there for the table, it was great. The passion and dedication to the Tolkien legend is really tangible there.”

In addition to Robert Aramayo, whose casting had been previously reported, the Amazon executives confirmed the casting of Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark , Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath and Markella Kavenagh. No details were given about which characters they would play or whether those characters were fairies, hobbies or people.

Everything we know about the Lord of the Rings TV series

Amazon also announced the number of episodes for the first season and confirmed that it will include eight episodes. Details about how long each episode will be were not announced.

The prequel series that takes place in the second era of Middle Earth, and Amazon has apparently dedicated itself to several seasons of this prequel series. Salke said earlier that the series would ideally have its premiere in 2021, although that has always been a ballpark figure. More details about the series will undoubtedly leak as production starts in New Zealand.

Viggo Mortensen, Lord of the Rings: Return of the King “data-image-credit =” Warner Bros. “data-image-alt-text =” Viggo Mortensen, Lord of the Rings: Return of the King “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image-title =” Viggo Mortensen, Lord of the Rings: Return of the King “data-image-filename =” 190307-lotraragorn-news.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2019/03/07 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height =” 1380 “data-image-width =” 2070 “data-image-do-not-crop =” “data-image-do-not-resize =” “data-image-watermark =” “data-lightbox =” “>

(Disclosure: TV guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Other links from TVGuide.com The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The RingJoseph Mawle