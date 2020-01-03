TV Guide – Amazon Drops Trailer and Premiere Date for Al Pacino Nazi-Killer Show Hunters – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

Jan 3, 2020

Amazon starts 2020 by creating a well-deserved excitement for its new plot thriller, Hunters. The streaming service released a new sexy trailer on Friday and revealed that the series, starring Al Pacino, will premiere on February 21. Jordan Peele is the executive producer of the 10-episode drama, created by David Weil.

As the latest trailer shows, Hunters follows a motley group of Nazi hunters living in New York in 1977 – hence the cleverly used "Psycho Killer" of the Talking Heads. The Hunters, led by Holocaust survivor Meyer Offerman (Pacino in his first television series), discovered that hundreds of senior Nazi officials live in the Big Apple and conspire to create a fourth Reich in the United States.

Logan Lerman plays Jonah Heidelbaum, the grandson of a woman and Holocaust survivor who knew Meyer. But did the Nazis kill Jonah's grandmother in his own living room while Jonah was sleeping? And if so, why? Meyer clearly has his theories and offers Logan a chance for justice and revenge.

Acting as good guys, Meyer, Jonah and the rest of the highly skilled hunters embarked on a bloody quest to defeat the Nazis and foil their genocidal fantasies. The series also stars Josh Radnor, Jerrika Hinton, Carol Kane and Lena Olin. Weil is also executive producer and co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano.

Prime Minister Hunters on Friday February 21 on Amazon Prime.

