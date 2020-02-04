TV Guide – Altered Carbon Season 2 Teaser Trailer shows Anthony Mackie in action – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Tuesday

February 4, 2020 at 10:10 AM

It is two years ago that Altered Carbon debuted on Netflix for the first time and Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman) surrendered Ryker’s sleeve. But now Kovacs has a new sleeve and a lot of new problems, if this first look at season 2 is any indication.

In the teaser trailer released by Netflix on Tuesday, viewers are introduced to Anthony Mackie as the latest version of The Last Envoy. Season 2 begins 30 years after the final of season 1 with Kovacs being withdrawn to his home planet as part of his quest for Quell (Rene Elise Goldsberry). Once again Kovacs will be responsible for solving a series of murders, but when Kovacs discovers that the dead are related to his lost love, he realizes that this new mission is his most complicated one to date.

Although Kovacs has a new face (and some nice new fighting movements, as was briefly seen in the teaser), Altered Carbon Season 2 welcomes many familiar faces back into the fold. In addition to Goldsberry, the new episodes will also include the return of Will Yun Lee, who played the original sleeve of Takeshi Kovacs and returns in an unknown role, and Chris Conner, who is the A.I. plays. hologram Poe.

From Dippers to Needlecasting: here is your changed carbon glossary

The cast is also expanding with a series of new additions, each of which plays a crucial role in the new mysterious mission that Kovacs finds this season. Altered Carbon’s season 2-cast also includes Lela Loren as Danica Harlan, the ambitious governor of a planet; Simone Missick as Trepp, an expert bounty hunter; Dina Shihabi as Dig 301, an unemployed A.I. who connects with Poe; Torben Liebrecht as Colonel Ivan Carrerra, a leader of the Special Forces protectorate hunting for Kovacs; and James Saito as Tanaseda, an ancient Yakuza boss who has history with Kovacs.

Altered Carbon Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Thursday 27 February. Season 1 is now available for streaming.

