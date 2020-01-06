Loading...

We love Tom Hanks. You love Tom Hanks. Everyone loves Tom Hanks. Hey, we don’t make the rules, we stick to it.

If you read this, chances are that you also got an important case from the gulps when Hanks was honored with the 77th annual Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award. Perhaps it was when presenter Charlize Theron talked about Hanks as a perceptive and compassionate co-star for an then inexperienced actress on the set of That Thing You Do! two and a half decades ago. Maybe it was when Hanks made his own heart-warming speech about his family and the respect he has for his colleagues. Or maybe it was just because of Tom Hanks’ overall Tom Hanksness.

If you are like us, however, it was the many memorable film moments from his filmography that took place in the introductory montage that really brought you into the feel spots, and now you are ready to review some of those photos that have taken his career so legendary. Hanks has made many hits, so we have combed through the various streaming services to track down all the films that have reached its peak role and more.

See below how you can stream the Tom Hanks collection. Happy Hanks-ing!

David S. Pumpkins Saturday Night Live special

Netflix

Mr. Save Banks

Catch me if you can

Philadelphia

Hulu

Bachelor party

The North Pole express

Disney +

Mr. Save Banks

Toy story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Turner & Hooch

HBOGo

Big

from the earth to the moon

Game change

The Ladykillers

volunteers

Show Time

Your own competition

Cinemax

What you do!

Starz

Angels & Demons

Apollo 13

The ‘Burbs

Charlie Wilson’s War

The Da Vinci code

Forrest gump

Joe versus the volcano

Larry Crowne

The money pit

Amazon Prime Video (for rental / purchase)

A nice day in the neighborhood

Bridge of spies

Captain Phillips

Cast away

The green mile

The money pit

The mail

Road to destruction

Saving Private Ryan

Sleepless in Seattle

Splash

Tarnish

Turner & Hooch

You’ve got mail

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

