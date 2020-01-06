We love Tom Hanks. You love Tom Hanks. Everyone loves Tom Hanks. Hey, we don’t make the rules, we stick to it.
If you read this, chances are that you also got an important case from the gulps when Hanks was honored with the 77th annual Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award. Perhaps it was when presenter Charlize Theron talked about Hanks as a perceptive and compassionate co-star for an then inexperienced actress on the set of That Thing You Do! two and a half decades ago. Maybe it was when Hanks made his own heart-warming speech about his family and the respect he has for his colleagues. Or maybe it was just because of Tom Hanks’ overall Tom Hanksness.
If you are like us, however, it was the many memorable film moments from his filmography that took place in the introductory montage that really brought you into the feel spots, and now you are ready to review some of those photos that have taken his career so legendary. Hanks has made many hits, so we have combed through the various streaming services to track down all the films that have reached its peak role and more.
See below how you can stream the Tom Hanks collection. Happy Hanks-ing!
David S. Pumpkins Saturday Night Live special
Netflix
Mr. Save Banks
Catch me if you can
Philadelphia
Hulu
Bachelor party
The North Pole express
Disney +
Toy story
Toy Story 2
Toy Story 3
HBOGo
Big
from the earth to the moon
Game change
The Ladykillers
volunteers
Show Time
Your own competition
Cinemax
What you do!
Starz
Angels & Demons
Apollo 13
The ‘Burbs
Charlie Wilson’s War
The Da Vinci code
Forrest gump
Joe versus the volcano
Larry Crowne
The money pit
Amazon Prime Video (for rental / purchase)
A nice day in the neighborhood
Bridge of spies
Captain Phillips
Cast away
The green mile
The mail
Road to destruction
Saving Private Ryan
Sleepless in Seattle
Splash
Tarnish
Turner & Hooch
You’ve got mail
