TV Guide – Alexander Ludwig van Vikingen says you will see Bjorn again despite Deadly Final Twist – Entertainment – Austin 360

(Warning: the following contains spoilers for the mid-season final of Vikings. Read at your own risk!)

As if losing Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) was not enough, the Vikings mid-season final may have just killed the last original character left. Although Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) was able to convince Harald (Peter Franzn) to merge in the fight, many other Viking leaders did not send their forces to help in the fight, making them ill-prepared for the massive Russian army under directed by Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky), Ivar (Alex Høgh) and Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø).

But even if all Harald’s vassals had sent their warriors to help, it is unlikely that they could have defeated the Russian, who could surround the Vikings thanks to Ivar’s strategic plan to climb the mountainside. The fight was cruel. Harald was eventually forced to tell his people to retire, but then it was too late. The Vikings were massacred, and Harald was one of those who fell into battle – but he was not the only one. After the viewers were shown visions of Ivar and Bjorn discussing the fight and what drove them to this place, Ivar surprised Bjorn on the battlefield and stabbed him through the coffin. Bjorn collapsed and was apparently left for dead.

Vikings Creator confirms Bjorn’s fate after the final of season 6 mid season

But is that really the last thing we saw from Bjorn? TV guide spoke to Alexander Ludwig about that tragic turn, as to whether we will see Bjorn again and say goodbye to the show that changed his career.

Is Bjorn really dead or does he survive that wound miraculously?

Alexander Ludwig: That is the big question, I think. It must bring the fans back to watch. It certainly doesn’t look good to him. I’ll tell you.

Do you think this is the right time for Bjorn to die, and is Ivar the right person to kill him?

Ludwig: I think – I mean, no. In the context of his character, no. But it’s also kind of why it was perfect. Nobody would expect that, that’s why I think it’s a brilliant move. It’s something I’ve talked to (maker Michael Hirst) about in many ways, and I said I wanted Bjorn to be in the hands of someone like Ivar. If it had not been Ivar, it would have been by his own hand or something so tragic that the audience would just be knocked out a bit. Because it is so obvious that Bjorn finally comes up and reaches all this greatness and takes his brother down and saves the day, and it is a kind of thing that everyone wants in secret. And that’s kind of what I loved when choosing is that he goes – I’ll tell you this. He doesn’t go without a fight. And whether he is alive or not, you will see that a version of Bjorn is somehow form or form.

Do you think the unpredictability of Bjorn’s death is a little reflected in Ragnar?

Ludwig: Totally. Absolutely. I think the difference between them is that Ragnar had more to do, you know. And I think Bjorn has come to this real tragic realization that he has done everything he can and that there is of course always more that he could do in terms of traveling and seeing more, but it is very tragic for his character because he so happy to be his father proud. And essentially he did that. He got Kattegat back, he inspired his people, he traveled to unknown countries. And I think it’s only until his death when he finally becomes the man he’s been looking for all this time.

Vikings: Valhalla: everything you need to know about Netflix’s Vikings Spin-Off

Do you think Ivar will regret something?

Ludwig: Absolutely. Yes. If I know Michael, and I do very well, Ivar is not just a caricature. None of these characters are. And that is our job as actors: ensuring that we show their humanity. They are not just big, roaring Vikings. They are people. And even a sociopath like Ivar has a kind of depth for him, and I think you’ll see that in the last 10 episodes.

Ivar says the gods have left Bjorn. Do you think this is true or do you still think they are on his side?

Ludwig: In the next 10 episodes you will see that the gods are on his side even in death.

Bjorn insists he will defeat Ivar, even if it is clear that the Vikings will lose the battle with the Russian. Do you respect that fighting spirit or is it sad that he could not recognize the rarity of the situation?

Ludwig: No. I love that part of their culture. It is what made her so intimidating in the first place. Death was only the beginning for the Vikings. Not only were they not afraid of death, they also welcomed it. It was part of their culture that they wanted to die in battle. That was their way to Valhalla. And that is what made them so frightening for all Westerners – is that they suddenly see all those people who are not afraid of death, who are really looking for it and that they go against them? It’s insane. So when you see this wonderful clash of clans between the Russian Vikings and the troops of Ivar and Bjorn, it is such a great fight because everyone in that fight wants to die in a way. They just want to die the right way. Although he lost the battle, he also won in death because he died the way every Viking wants to die: in battle.

Do you think this fight meant the end of an era for the Viking people as we knew it?

Ludwig: So this is the interesting part of the show. In the context of history, liberties have been taken and more and more as the show progressed. … So this fight between Ivar and Bjorn, I’m not even sure if this actually happened. I am convinced that Bjorn has actually lived a very long life in history. But if we just followed history, there wouldn’t necessarily be so much excitement for the fans, because they could only use Wikipedia to see what happens to the characters. So for me this is much more interesting … But I think when they start to fight each other in every culture, this starts to mimic the beginning of the end. I think we can all learn a lesson from that.

So much of Bjorn’s conversation with Ivar comes down to who can best continue the legacy of their father. Of all the brothers, who do you think Ragnar’s legacy really uploads the most?

Ludwig: I should say the character of Bjorn (en) van Ubbe. They both did certain things and they wanted certain things that their father wanted. But I would say that Bjorn is more of a traditional Viking in terms of his pagan beliefs, his unwillingness to become a Christian. He really loves the whole spiritual aspect of it and he keeps those traditions. But I would say more often than not, those two usually seem to share most of what Ragnar stood for in the beginning. The character of Ubbe is perhaps more at the root (in terms of how Ragnar began), while Bjorn takes more of the dreams of Ragnar to justify expanding and ruling a people.

Alexander Ludwig responds to the greatest fantasies of Vikings

You have played Bjorn through so many phases of his life. What was it like to develop this character over the years and how do you see that he has changed the most?

Ludwig: The most amazing gift I think any actor could get – I mean, I don’t know many actors who can say they’ve shown this kind of growth in a character and this kind of bow for so many years. I started this show when I was in my early twenties and played a very young Bjorn and now the character is almost 40 and he has four children – something like that. I can’t remember it now. That was incredible and strange to me, because I grew up with the show in many ways. As my character grew, I also grew as a person and as an actor. The two run parallel to each other, and you can really see that transition on the screen, which is quite remarkable to always have. Again, I could not have been more thankful for this experience. I could never have imagined in my wildest dreams that it would get the kind of global recognition it received.

How do you hope Bjorn is best remembered? And do you think he’s sorry?

Ludwig: Oh, all the way. I think we are all sorry. But I hope he is remembered as a man who followed his heart and as a just leader. I think his regret comes from his ambitions to expand and to be a great leader, while at the same time his capacities fell like a father kind of along the way. And I think that is something that many people struggle with. And that’s why I think a lot of people really went to this show. … I think the show has really aroused the interest of people in a culture that otherwise wouldn’t have been talked about so much. But also at the end of the day, the basis of this show is about a family, and it’s about people, and I think we can all connect with that. That struggle between following someone’s passion and dream and at the same time still being able to start a family and be the kind of father you hoped you could be. So I think most specifically for Bjorn, I think he could have wished he could have been a better father. And he admits that later in the show. And that is something I talked to in-depth with Michael – how important it was that we had such a close that he acknowledges his mistakes before he leaves. And in that sense, I think the fans will definitely feel some sort of finality in his death.

How were your last days on the set?

Ludwig: Very strange. The show is the best thing that ever happened to me in my professional career. The crew and the cast are really family. I mean, it’s useless to leave that. I still don’t even know if I have fully processed it. When I signed up for this show, they were 10 episode seasons, four months a year in Ireland. Then there were seasons with 20 episodes, 11 months a year in Ireland with a month break before Christmas. I couldn’t go home because I was actually working every day. I could not see my friends or my family. So there was a part of me that was relieved too. I am so incredibly grateful for the experience and I would not trade it for the world. But by the end I was really ready to go home and continue with it. So it was very bittersweet and I think when the final – I’ll never forget – when she finally said she was cutting my last scene it was like I was in a dream. I was like: Oh my god, this is done. This whole part of my life has disappeared. It just finished. And I’m not just leaving this character and this great show that I’m a part of, but I’m leaving my home that was Ireland for so long, and these people who are my family. That was a very trippy experience. But the show has brought me so many opportunities. I’m so lucky. Being an actor is a success, so being an actor working on something you are proud of is simply the icing on the cake. I’m just so excited about what the future holds. And you know, never say never. Who knows? This may not be the end of my time with Bjorn. Netflix has just picked up a new spin-off series and I know there have been chats about possible films about this. And I think a lot more story can be told with this show if it’s done the right way. There is just so much incredible history in Vikings culture, so who knows?

Reporting by Kelsey Pfeifer

