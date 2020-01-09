Loading...

Prepare to enter the void, the vacuum. FX has unveiled the first trailer for Devs, an ambitious science-fiction series by Ex Machina and Annihilation writer-director Alex Garland, and it is just as astonishing as fans of his celebrated author films can expect.

The drama of eight episodes follows a software developer named Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno) as she investigates the secret organization in her company, led by a shadow figure named Forest (Nick Offerman), who she believes is responsible for the death of her boyfriend, Sergei ( Karl Glusman). However, the plot is not that simple, because the show delves deeply into high philosophical concepts – in particular determinism and the relationship to technology. It is a subject that Garland studied 10 to 15 years before he felt “comfortable” enough to develop this series.

“I think some time ago when I came across the idea of ​​determinism … I initially thought, well that’s an interesting idea that we don’t have free will, and that, in a sense, if you had a powerful enough predictor, you could predict what you’re going to do, “he explained during Thursday’s FX TCA winter press tour, and added that he didn’t want to” limit the concepts to sound bites. ”

Garland went on to say that by approaching Devs from a television format – his first experience with the medium – he was given the “freedom” to address such heavy material without having to cram it into a more limited theatrical performance time. As the vivid new footage of the trailer proves, turning the story into a TV show also gives Garland fans much more of his characteristic beautiful images to enjoy along the way.

Devs will premiere exclusively on FX on Hulu on Thursday, March 5.

