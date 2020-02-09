TV guide – Adam Sandler immediately snubs the Oscars back with the Hilarious Independent Spirit Awards Speech – Entertainment – Austin 360

Saturday’s 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards celebrated several films and stars that were seriously overlooked this year by the Oscars, and Adam Sandler made sure he rubbed the Academy nose after winning the best male lead in uncut precious stones.

“I am shaking with great joy when I receive this so-called Best Actor trophy – naturally independent,” he said to open his acceptance speech, which was pre-written but certainly not formal. “It’s great to see our host Aubrey Plaza again. Aubrey and I made a movie 11 years ago with the title Funny People. That was actually the last time critics pretended they didn’t hate me for five minutes. I caught you in another 11 years, Aubrey. I would also like to give a shout to my fellow nominees, who will now and forever be known as the guys who lost by meeting Adam Sandler. ”

After that moment of hilarious self-contempt, Sandler then specifically addressed the fact that, unlike some of the night’s winners and nominees, he would not be on stage at the Oscars on Sunday.

The biggest snubs and surprises of the Oscar nominations of 2020

“When I was quoted by the Academy, I was reminded when I briefly went to high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category Best Looking. That award was given to a jean coat-wearing, feathery shower bag with the name Skipper Jenkins, “Sandler joked. “But my classmates honored me with the allegedly less prestigious designation of Best Personality. And tonight, as I look around this room, I realize that the Independent Spirit Awards are Hollywood’s Best Personality Prizes. So, let all those unhappy shower bag mothers get their Oscars tomorrow night, their handsome appearance will fade over time, while our independent personalities will shine forever! “Sandler’s microphone was not removable, but yes, he dropped it there.

Sandler was not the only one of Oscar’s missions to earn a 2020 Spirit Award on Sunday evening. The Farewell by Lulu Wang was also voted best position and actress Zhao Shuzhen took home the prize for best female support for her work in the film. Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart won Best First Feature, and Willem Dafoe was voted Best Male Support for his work in The Lighthouse.

View the full list of winners of this year’s Film Independent Spirit Awards below.

Awkwafina, The Farewell “data-image-credit =” A24 “data-image-alt-text =” Awkwafina, The Farewell “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” https: / /www.tvguide.com/news/how-to-stream-2020-oscar-nominated-movies-right-now/ “data-image-title =” Awkwafina, The Farewell ‹” data-image-filename = “the- farewell-reg.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/01/21 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data -image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data -lightbox = “”>

Best feature

A hidden life

grace

WINNER: The farewell

Wedding story

Uncut gems

Best first position

WINNER: Booksmart

The climb

Diane

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

The Mustang

See you yesterday

Dear director

Robert Eggers, the lighthouse

Alma Har’el, Honey Boy

Julius Onah, Luce

WINNER Benny and Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers

Best scenario

WINNER: Noah Baumbach, wedding story

Jason Begue and Shawn Snyder, To Dust

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency

Tarell Alvin McCraney, High Flying Bird

Best first scenario

WINNER: Fredrica Bailey and Stefon Bristol, see you yesterday

Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, driveways

Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy blow the man down

Jocelyn Deboer and Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass

Andrew Patterson and Craig W. Sanger, The Enorm of Night

John Cassavetes Award

Burning stick

Colewell

WINNER: Give me freedom

Premature

Wild Nights with Emily

Best male lead

Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce

Robert Pattinson, the lighthouse

WINNER: Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang

Best female lead

Karen Allen, Colewell

Hong Chau, driveways

Elisabeth Moss, her scent

Mary Kay Place, Diane

WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Best male support

WINNER: Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

Noah Jupe, Honey Boy

Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy

Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane

How to stream all 2020 Oscar-nominated films

Best female support

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Taylor Russell, waves

WINNER: Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, Give Me Liberty

Octavia Spencer, Luce

Best cinematography

Todd Banhazl, Hustlers

WINNER: Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Natasha Braier, Honey Boy

Chananun Chotrungroj, The Third Wife

Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommer

Best edit

Julie Béziau, The Third Wife

WINNER: Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems

Tyler L. Cook, Sword of Trust

Louise Ford, the lighthouse

Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give Me Liberty

Best international film

Invisible Life (Brazil)

Les Misérables (France)

WINNER: Parasite (South Korea)

Portrait of a lady on fire (France)

Retablo (Peru)

The Souvenir (United Kingdom)

Best documentary

WINNER: American factory

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

Island of the hungry ghosts

Robert Altman Award

WINNER: Wedding story

Bonnie Award

Marielle Heller

WINNER: Kelly Reichardt

Lulu Wang

Producers Award

WINNER: Mollye Asher

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias

Someone to Watch Award

WINNER: Pedigree Seed Ernesto Green, Premature

Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Ash Mayfair, The Third Wife

Truer than Fiction Award

Davy Rothbart, 17 blocks

Erick Stoll and Chase Whiteside, América

Khalik Allah, black mother

Nadia Shihab, Jaddoland

2020 Oscars: Watching, the presenters, the artists and more

Adam Sandler at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards “data-image-credit =” Michael Kovac / Getty Images “data-image-alt-text =” ‹Adam Sandler at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards” data-image-credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “‹ Adam Sandler at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards “data-image-filename =” adam-sandler-reg.jpg “data-image- date-created = “2020/02/09” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data- image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com Uncut GemsThe FarewellBooksmartAdam SandlerOlivia WildeWillem Dafoe