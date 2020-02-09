TV guide – Adam Sandler immediately snubs the Oscars back with the Hilarious Independent Spirit Awards Speech – Entertainment – Austin 360

Saturday’s 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards celebrated several films and stars that were seriously overlooked this year by the Oscars, and Adam Sandler made sure he rubbed the Academy nose after winning the best male lead in uncut precious stones.
“I am shaking with great joy when I receive this so-called Best Actor trophy – naturally independent,” he said to open his acceptance speech, which was pre-written but certainly not formal. “It’s great to see our host Aubrey Plaza again. Aubrey and I made a movie 11 years ago with the title Funny People. That was actually the last time critics pretended they didn’t hate me for five minutes. I caught you in another 11 years, Aubrey. I would also like to give a shout to my fellow nominees, who will now and forever be known as the guys who lost by meeting Adam Sandler. ”
After that moment of hilarious self-contempt, Sandler then specifically addressed the fact that, unlike some of the night’s winners and nominees, he would not be on stage at the Oscars on Sunday.
“When I was quoted by the Academy, I was reminded when I briefly went to high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category Best Looking. That award was given to a jean coat-wearing, feathery shower bag with the name Skipper Jenkins, “Sandler joked. “But my classmates honored me with the allegedly less prestigious designation of Best Personality. And tonight, as I look around this room, I realize that the Independent Spirit Awards are Hollywood’s Best Personality Prizes. So, let all those unhappy shower bag mothers get their Oscars tomorrow night, their handsome appearance will fade over time, while our independent personalities will shine forever! “Sandler’s microphone was not removable, but yes, he dropped it there.
Sandler was not the only one of Oscar’s missions to earn a 2020 Spirit Award on Sunday evening. The Farewell by Lulu Wang was also voted best position and actress Zhao Shuzhen took home the prize for best female support for her work in the film. Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart won Best First Feature, and Willem Dafoe was voted Best Male Support for his work in The Lighthouse.
View the full list of winners of this year’s Film Independent Spirit Awards below.
Best feature
A hidden life
grace
WINNER: The farewell
Wedding story
Uncut gems
Best first position
WINNER: Booksmart
The climb
Diane
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
The Mustang
See you yesterday
Dear director
Robert Eggers, the lighthouse
Alma Har’el, Honey Boy
Julius Onah, Luce
WINNER Benny and Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems
Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers
Best scenario
WINNER: Noah Baumbach, wedding story
Jason Begue and Shawn Snyder, To Dust
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems
Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency
Tarell Alvin McCraney, High Flying Bird
Best first scenario
WINNER: Fredrica Bailey and Stefon Bristol, see you yesterday
Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, driveways
Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy blow the man down
Jocelyn Deboer and Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass
Andrew Patterson and Craig W. Sanger, The Enorm of Night
John Cassavetes Award
Burning stick
Colewell
WINNER: Give me freedom
Premature
Wild Nights with Emily
Best male lead
Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty
Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce
Robert Pattinson, the lighthouse
WINNER: Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang
Best female lead
Karen Allen, Colewell
Hong Chau, driveways
Elisabeth Moss, her scent
Mary Kay Place, Diane
WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Best male support
WINNER: Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy
Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane
Best female support
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Taylor Russell, waves
WINNER: Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, Give Me Liberty
Octavia Spencer, Luce
Best cinematography
Todd Banhazl, Hustlers
WINNER: Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Natasha Braier, Honey Boy
Chananun Chotrungroj, The Third Wife
Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommer
Best edit
Julie Béziau, The Third Wife
WINNER: Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
Tyler L. Cook, Sword of Trust
Louise Ford, the lighthouse
Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give Me Liberty
Best international film
Invisible Life (Brazil)
Les Misérables (France)
WINNER: Parasite (South Korea)
Portrait of a lady on fire (France)
Retablo (Peru)
The Souvenir (United Kingdom)
Best documentary
WINNER: American factory
Apollo 11
For Sama
Honeyland
Island of the hungry ghosts
Robert Altman Award
WINNER: Wedding story
Bonnie Award
Marielle Heller
WINNER: Kelly Reichardt
Lulu Wang
Producers Award
WINNER: Mollye Asher
Krista Parris
Ryan Zacarias
Someone to Watch Award
WINNER: Pedigree Seed Ernesto Green, Premature
Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Ash Mayfair, The Third Wife
Truer than Fiction Award
Davy Rothbart, 17 blocks
Erick Stoll and Chase Whiteside, América
Khalik Allah, black mother
Nadia Shihab, Jaddoland
