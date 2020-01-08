Loading...

Wednesday

January 8, 2020 at 10:12 AM

ABC collaborates with comedy legend Mel Brooks for his next live musical, Young Frankenstein Live! The network announced the news during the winter tour of the Television Critics Association on Wednesday. The musical event will be broadcast this fall, with Brooks on board as producer.

Young Frankenstein is based on the comedy film from 1974 of the same name, which Brooks directed and co-wrote with star Gene Wilder. The film was first adapted for the stage in 2007, and the original Broadway cast included Megan Mullally, Sutton Foster, Andrea Martin, Roger Bart and Shuler Hensley. Young Frankenstein Live! will contain the music from the theater version that Brooks composed.

Young Frankenstein Live! follows ABC’s most recent live musical event, The Little Mermaid Live !, which was broadcast in honor of the 30th anniversary of the animated film and with Auli’i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, John Stamos, Graham Phillips and Amber Riley.

No cast has been announced for Young Frankenstein Live!

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

