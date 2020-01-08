Loading...

Wednesday

January 8, 2020 at 1:38 AM

It is time for a new reboot! ABC announced Wednesday morning that it has plans to breathe new life into its popular drama of the late ’80s / early’ 90s.

ABC has ordered a pilot for the possible revival of the original series-makers Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick, and several members of the original adult cast have also signed up. So far, Deadline reports, that list includes Ken Olin (who played Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patricia Wettig (Nancy Weston). The original stars are accompanied by a new ensemble of actors who will play the now thirty children of the original characters.

“Over the years, as you can imagine, Ed (Zwick) and Marshall (Herskovitz) were often approached to bring the show back,” said ABC president Karey Burke during the winter press trip of the Television Critics Association. “They have always refused. And what has changed for them, it has been three decades since the original – those little kids we saw running around in the background have now turned thirty themselves … The thirties of today were the millennials of yesterday. They take longer to get married and start families, and those families are smaller, they can’t afford to have their own house, in stark contrast to the past and the original generation of thirties. has been a huge priority for us. “

So far, there is no serial commitment from ABC, but Burke added that the network has entered into a commitment to start a writer’s room for the show, and plans to schedule it in the fall as it gets picked up.

people in their thirties were originally broadcast from 1987-1991 on ABC. The series won 13 Primetime Emmy Awards.

