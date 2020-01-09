Loading...

Wednesday

January 8, 2020 at 1:08 AM

The Oscars go without a host for the second year in a row, which proves that an emcee is not necessary to celebrate the biggest night in films. ABC President Karey Burke confirmed to critics during the ABC section of the Critical Association winter press television press on Wednesday that the Academy Awards, which will appear on the network next month, will again have no host after seeing success with the formula during the last year’s ceremony.

“There will be no traditional host this year, which repeats what worked for us last year: huge entertainment value [s], great musical songs,” Burke said.

ABC and The Academy decided to continue without a host in 2019 after their first choice, Kevin Hart, withdrew from the ceremony following the repulsion of his early tweets. Instead, ABC star Anthony Anderson helped the show last year and several presenters helped hand out the trophies of the night.

The news comes after Ricky Gervais organized the Golden Globes for the fifth and allegedly last time, with moderate results.

The 2020 Oscars Air Sunday 9 February at 8 / 7c at ABC.

