TV Guide – A Million Little Things invites Marcia Gay Harden to play Gary’s Mom – Entertainment – Austin 360

February 3, 2020 at 8:00 AM

It’s family reunion time at A Million Little Things, and it won’t be a good time for Gary (James Roday). It’s not like Gary has the best time lately, after being fired, breaking up with Maggie (Allison Miller) and being arrested for not being able to control his anger. However, he will have to face some of his deep problems in Thursday’s episode.

Marcia Gay Harden will be guest in the Thursday’s hour as Alice, Gary’s mother who left Gary’s father and Gary when he was younger, so that she could pursue her acting dreams. TV Guide is watching Harden for the first time in the episode and from the pictures we can already see that a reunion with Gary is not going well. He is apparently going to see one of Alice’s shows and they come to it in her dressing room.

However, there is also a photo of those who might be cuddling, so maybe a confrontation could lead to a real conclusion for Gary? We can only hope that something good will come out of this encounter, because Gary will not survive to go much further in this downward spiral in which he finds himself.

View the pictures of Gary and his mother here.

A Million Little Things will be broadcast on ABC on Thursday at 10 / 9c.

