Miracle Workers: Dark Ages, the new episode of the comic anthology Miracle Workers from TBS, went medieval on the Critical Association Winter television press on Wednesday, with stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni and maker and executive producer Simon Rich preview what will come in season 2.

Dark Ages keeps the same actors from season 1, but transports them from heaven to the Middle Ages, where they play new characters in new stories. Viswanathan plays Alexandra Shitshoveler, a young woman with greater dreams than her father, Eddie (Buscemi), following in the family business. Daniel Radcliffe, who participated in the panel via satellite, plays Prince Chauncley, a spoiled, goofy, selfish failson who is a disappointment for his father because he doesn’t want to be a psychopathic murderer. He just wants to play with his ducks. He has many ducks. The child loves ducks.

Duck snaking was a new experience for Radcliffe and it entailed a number of occupational risks. Karan Soni, Radcliffe’s frequent scene partner as Lord Vexler, a royal adviser charged with taking care of the prince, said the ducks stand out in Radcliffe everywhere, always and once.

“In fact, the duck lay on the ground, and I just saw the kind of ruffle of its feathers,” said Radcliffe, “and then a millisecond later something felt touch my eye. I was like:” Ah, that’s absolutely what that is. ”

Rich also revealed some of the guest stars of the season, including Greta Lee from Russian Doll, Peter Serafinowicz from The Tick, Jamie Demetriou from Fleabag, and Fred Armisen as Percival Forthwind, a “megalomaniac medieval rock star.” Armisen improvising was the only time Steve Buscemi broke the character and laughed the entire season.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages premieres Tuesday, January 28 at 10:30 AM to 9:30 PM on TBS.

