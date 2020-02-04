TV guide – 21 times the Academy Awards Got It Wrong – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is known to be wrong. For every time the most deserving film has won an Oscar, there are roughly three cases where the best film, performance or person has passed behind the scenes in favor of something that earns less. The list of weak winners is long and notorious: Crash took the best photo home about Brokeback Mountain, Dances With Wolves surpassed Goodfellas, How Green Was My Valley was somehow honored over Citizen Kane, and the list goes on . Just about everyone has their own pet complaints about “how could they have chosen this about it?” because yes, it happens so often.

The 92nd Academy Awards are ready to tick off some film fans, especially when it comes to that list of all male nominations for the best director. Before we go to that inevitable rage, however, let’s take a look at all the other times the Academy has made a mistake by awarding its valuable prizes to the best film of the year.

In the gallery below we have collected 21 of the coarsest examples of the Oscars awarded to the wrong person or movie. The list runs from the understandable, but slightly disappointing, to the really annoying. Click through the gallery below to be reminded of all the times the Oscars have made the wrong call or disagree with our choices. Who knows you think Forrest Gump is better than Pulp Fiction!

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, February 9 at 8 p.m. ET / 17:00 PT on ABC.

PHOTOS: 21 times the Oscars are wrong

