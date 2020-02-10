TV Guide – 2020 Oscars: Winners list, best and worst dressed, speeches, performances and more – Entertainment – Austin 360

The Oscars are here! In the run-up to Hollywood’s biggest night, it’s a competition between the war epic story of Sam Mendes 1917, which won the Golden Globe and BAFTA big prizes, and Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, which won the SAG Award for Best Drama Ensemble and the WGA Best prize for original scenario. You can’t count The Irishman by Martin Scorsese, the Once Upon a Time in Quentin Tarantino in Hollywood and Little Women by Greta Gerwig to name a few. So, although there are some heavy favorites for the 92nd Academy Awards, the Oscars’ Best Picture race is still a disputed category, and Oscar voters have certainly surprised us earlier.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2020 Academy Awards, including how to look, who the nominees are and who performs at the biggest award show of the year.

Full 2020 Oscars Winner list

It seems that acting prices have been sewn during the Academy Awards, but anything can happen on Hollywood’s biggest night. See who surprises surprisingly controversial categories like Best Production Design and Best Costume Design and grab the big prizes with the full winners list.

Best and worst dressed on the Oscars Red Carpet

Before the show starts, we can play fashion critic while the nominees, presenters and artists walk the red carpet. Two-tone ensembles seemed to be the theme of the evening, but some A-listers could make that memo work better than others. There were also a few, such as Spike Lee and Natalie Portman, who decided to make a statement with their red carpet looks, and we give them a huge applause in our collection of the best and worst-dressed stars at the Oscars.

Review: Janelle Monáe comes alive with energy and shadow in the opening show Oscars

The Oscars went host-free for the second year in a row and were once again better for it. The musical song by Janelle Monáe and a few minutes of jokes from top guests Steve Martin and Chris Rock were more than enough to fill the room full of energy and pleasure. The show included cameos from Billy Porter and Florence Pugh’s flower dress from Midsommar, which Monáe wore during her exciting performance – and she managed to inject a little bit of social commentary into it. Read the full review of the Oscars opening monologue.

How to stream all Oscar-nominated films this year

Have you not seen the Academy Awards nominees this year? Do you want to know what it’s all about? We did the legwork for you. Here is your digital guide about when, where and how you can watch this year’s Oscar-nominated films.

Frozen 2’s Idina Menzel calls in Elsas from all over the world for ‘Into the Unknown’ performance

As one of the nominees for Best Original Song, “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II clearly recorded a performance at the Oscars, but what you might not have expected was to hear so many voices coming on stage at Idina Menzel. In a terrific nod to Frozen’s international success and its sequel, voice actresses from around the world also voted that Elsa came on stage with Menzel to accompany her in the song. View the Oscars version of Idina Menzel here.

Why that surprise Eminem performance took place during the Oscars

This year’s Oscars were one of the most random – but also most welcome – surprises of all time: an Eminem version. Yes, Marshall Mathers decided to put down some bars during the award ceremony, which appeared from a trapdoor and served a full performance of his Academy Award-winning 2003 hit by 8-Mile. This is why…

Brad Pitt continues the accusation of the senate in Oscars Acceptance Speech

Brad Pitt has largely bypassed political statements in favor of self-removing jokes during his competition season this year, but that all changed during Sunday night’s Oscars when he entered the stage to accept his trophy for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with a pointed count among Republicans of the Senate …

Zooming in on the Natalie Portman Oscars dress for some feminist fashion

Natalie Portman was not shy about defending female directors during the awards season and she brought it to a new level for the 92nd annual Academy Awards. In a fashionable trend, Portman incorporated the names of female directors in her outfit for the evening. What buttons or intricate lace details appear to be on the lapel of Portman’s cape are actually elegantly stitched names of female directors who were not nominated for Oscars at this year’s ceremony.

NFL vet Matthew Cherry wins Oscar for her love, a sweet tribute to Black Fatherhood

Hair Love started with a Kickstarter campaign and culminated in an Oscar victory. The photo was honored on Sunday evening with the Academy Award for best animation film. Former NFL receiver Matthew A. Cherry, who wrote and directed Hair Love, joined the film industry after retiring in 2007 after a number of teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. He dedicated the Oscar victory to Kobe Bryant, who won the same category two years ago.

Who presents the Oscars

“data-image-credit =” John Rasimus / Barcroft Media via Getty Images “data-image-alt-text =” Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Mahershala Ali “data-image-credit-url =” “data – image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Mahershala Ali” data-image-filename = “oscars-hplg.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020 / 02/03 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height =” 1050 “data-image-width =” 2400 “data-image-do-not-crop =” “data-image-do-not-resize =” “data-image-watermark =” “data-lightbox =” “>

This year’s list of presenters includes some comedians from the A-list, film stars and television talent. The star-studded list includes James Corden, Penlope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Sigourney Weaver, Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothe Chalamet, Olivia Colman , Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Regina King, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rami Malek, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Kristen Wiig, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, Spike Lee , Ray Romano, Rebel Wilson, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi.

Who performs at the 92nd Academy Awards

“data-image-credit =” Kevin Winter, Getty Images for The Recording Academy “data-image-alt-text =” Billie Eilish “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” ” data-image-title = “Billie Eilish” data-image-filename = “200126-billie-eilish-hplg.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/01/27” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1050” data-image-width = “2400” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

As usual, the nominees for Best Original Song will perform their work while the music for the show breaks, so you can expect Randy Newman with his Toy Story 4 ballad, Elton John for Rocketman, Chrissy Metz with her breakthrough number “I” m Standing with You ‘, and Idina Menzel brings the Frozen II magic (together with the women who express Elsa in Denmark, Germany, Japan, Mexico (for Latin America), Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Thailand). Meanwhile, Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo sings “Stand Up” by Harriet.

Apart from the nominees, Grammy’s favorite Billie Eilish will also enter the Oscar stage for a “special performance”, according to the organizers of the show, just like singer Janelle Monáe. However, details about what they each perform are kept hidden.

The ceremony of the 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, February 9 at 8 p.m. ET / 17:00 PT on ABC.

