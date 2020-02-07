TV Guide – 2020 Oscars: Watching, the Presenters, the Artists and more – Entertainment – Austin 360

The Oscars are almost here! In the run-up to Hollywood’s biggest night, it’s a competition between the war epic story of Sam Mendes 1917, which won the Golden Globe and BAFTA big prizes, and Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, which won the SAG Award for Best Drama Ensemble and the WGA Best prize for original scenario. You can’t count The Irishman by Martin Scorsese, the Once Upon a Time in Quentin Tarantino in Hollywood and Little Women by Greta Gerwig to name a few. So, although there are some heavy favorites for the 92nd Academy Awards, the Oscars’ Best Picture race is still a disputed category and Oscar voters have certainly surprised us earlier.

Before you go to the big show, you have to unpack a lot. In this post, TV Guide tells you everything you need to know about the 2020 Academy Awards, including how you can see, who the nominees are and who performs at the biggest award show of the year.

JUMP TO: How to look, what to expect, the nominees, the presenters, the artists How to view the 92nd Academy Awards

There are many ways to view the Oscars in 2020. There are live streams on Twitter and there are ways to look in streaming apps. ABC will be organizing the Oscars again this year, but here’s everything you need to know about watching online or without a cable when the show is broadcast on Sunday, February 9 at 8:00 PM. ET / 17:00 PT on ABC.

Jump to: How to look, what to expect, the nominees, the presenters, the artists Brian May and Adam Lambert, 91st Academy Awards “data-image-credit =” Kevin Winter / Getty Images “data-image-alt-text = “Brian May and Adam Lambert, 91st Academy Awards” data-image-credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “‹ Brian May and Adam Lambert, 91st Academy Awards “data – image-filename = “queen-oscars.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/02/03” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect – ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image – watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”> What to expect from the 92nd Academy Awards

The Oscars will not have a host again. The ceremony also went without a host in 2019 following the Kevin Hart controversy over his past homophobic tweets. The show continued with a star-studded intro after Queen’s musical performance, and the formula is likely to be repeated for the show in 2020.

Although the show should be fun, there are already some gloomy moments to put on your radar. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that the show will be a tribute to Kobe Bryant and those killed in the tragic helicopter accident on Sunday, January 27.

Jump to: how to look, what to expect, the nominees, the presenters, the artists Sun-kyun Lee and Yeo-jeong Jo, Parasite “data-image-credit =” NEON CJ Entertainment “data-image-alt-text = “‹ Sun-kyun Lee and Yeo-jeong Jo, Parasite “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” https://www.tvguide.com/news/how-to-stream – 2020-oscar-nominated films / “data-image-title =” Sun-kyun Lee and Yeo-jeong Jo, Parasite “data-image-filename =” 200109-parasite.jpg “data-image-date-created = “2020/01/09” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”> The Nominees of the 92nd Academy Awards

Netflix dominated the competition this year with 24 total nominations, mostly awarded by The Irishman and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story. However, Joker received the most nominations for an individual film with 11, with 1917, The Irishman, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in a short second with ten kinks each. There was also a four-sided bond between Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite for third place with six nominations each. View the full list of nominations here. You can also read here how to stream the nominated films.

The biggest snubs and surprises of the Oscar nominations of 2020

JUMP TO: How to look, what to expect, the nominees, the presenters, the artists Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Mahershala Ali “data-image-credit =” John Rasimus / Barcroft Media via Getty Images “data-image -alt-text = “Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Mahershala Ali” data-image-credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Rami Malek, Olivia Colman , Regina King and Mahershala Ali “data-image-filename =” oscars-reg.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/02/03 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop -gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “” 2070 “data-image-do-not-crop =” “data-image-do-not -resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”> Who will present themselves at the 92nd Academy Awards

This year’s list of presenters includes some comedians from the A-list, film stars and television talent. The star-studded list includes James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Sigourney Weaver, Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman , Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Regina King, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rami Malek, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Kristen Wiig, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, Spike Lee , Ray Romano, Rebel Wilson, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi.

JUMP TO: How to look, what to expect, the nominees, the presenters, the artists Billie Eilish “data-image-credit =” Kevin Winter, Getty Images for The Recording Academy “data-image-alt-text =” Billie Eilish “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image-title =” Billie Eilish “data-image-filename =” 200126-billie-eilish.jpg “data-image- date -created = “2020/01/27” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data- image -width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”> Who plays on it the 92nd Academy Prizes

As usual, the nominees for Best Original Song will perform their work while the music for the show breaks, so you can expect Randy Newman with his Toy Story 4 ballad, Elton John for Rocketman, Chrissy Metz with her breakthrough number “I” m Standing with You ‘, and Idina Menzel brings the Frozen II magic (together with the women who express Elsa in Denmark, Germany, Japan, Mexico (for Latin America), Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Thailand). Meanwhile, Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo sings “Stand Up” by Harriet.

Apart from the nominees, Grammy’s favorite Billie Eilish will also enter the Oscar stage for a “special performance”, according to the organizers of the show, just like singer Janelle MonÃ¡e. However, details about what they each perform are kept hidden.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday 9 February at 8 p.m. ET / 17:00 PT on ABC.

SPRING TO: How to look, what to expect, the nominees, the presenters, the artistsOscars 2020 “data-image-credit =” ABC “data-image-alt-text =” Oscars 2020 “data-image-credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Oscars 2020” data-image-filename = “200131-oscars-key-art.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020 / 02/01 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height =” 1380 “data-image-width =” 2070 ” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com The 92nd Annual Academy Awards Eddie MurphyScarlett JohanssonBrad PittJennifer AnistonJennifer LopezJanelle MonÃ¡e