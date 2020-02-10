TV guide – 2020 Oscars: how to stream every winning and nominated film – Entertainment – Austin 360

The Oscars have come and gone, but you can still watch the best movies and performances of the year that were honored during Hollywood’s biggest night. Of course there were many sob-worthy snubs to be found in the Oscar nomination list of 2020, but even if we still haven’t got over some of those mistakes, this is now a good time to try and figure out what all that fuss is about when it comes to the films, stars and talent behind the lens that have provided the 92nd Academy Awards.

Although several of the nominated films are not yet available for viewing at home, many of the Academy’s favorite films are now available for streaming. Below you will find a digital guide about when, where and how you can view the 2020 Oscar winners and nominees.

2020 Oscars: Everything You Missing at the 92nd Academy Awards

Sun-kyun Lee and Yeo-jeong Jo, Parasite “data-image-credit =” NEON CJ Entertainment “data-image-alt-text =” Sun-kyun Lee and Yeo-jeong Jo, Parasite “data-image-credit- url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Sun-kyun Lee and Yeo-jeong Jo, Parasite” data-image-filename = “200109-parasite.jpg” data-image- date-created = “2020/01/09” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data- image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”> The winners

Nine films competed for the Best Image Prize this year, and most films can be viewed from the comfort of your home, along with some films that scored trophies about writing and acting. These are the films that have won a lot at the Oscars and where you can find them.

Parasite (best image, best director, best original scenario, best international function)

The highly celebrated drama of Bong Joon Ho made sure everyone was talking for the right reasons and it became the award favorite of the night, with prizes for the best international function, best director, best original screenplay and best photo. Parasite is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Vudu and GooglePlay.

Joker (best actor, best original score)

The grim look of Todd Phillips on the DC villain certainly had an impact on the 2019 film scene, but the runaway winner for the film was Joaquin Phoenix, who won the best actor. Composer Hildur GuÃÃ nadÃ³ttir also took her first Oscar home for her work on the score of the film. Joker was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing and a whole host of other technical achievements. Rent or buy the movie on FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Once upon a time in Hollywood (best supporting role, best production design)

Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to Hollywood may add some new trophies to his already heavy board, but it also earned Brad Pitt his first acting Oscar. Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated for his very GIFable performance, together with the cinematographer of the film, costume and production designers and sound team. Fans can rent or buy the movie on FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Wedding story (best supporting actress)

Noah Baumbach’s moving look at the collapse of a marriage earned a place on this prestigious list with a Best Supporting Actress victory for Laura Dern as well as nods for Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver and Baumbach himself, for his original screenplay, and composer Randy Newman for the score. Stream it on Netflix.

Judy (best actress)

Renée Zellweger has already won a Golden Globe, a Critics’ Choice Award and a SAG award for her turn as Judy Garland in this biopic, but she also took the Oscar home for her stunning achievements. Rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Jojo Rabbit (best adapted scenario)

The dark WWII comedy by Taiki Waititi may not have been suitable for everyone, but Oscar voters clearly had a great time with the inventive story and awarded the writer-director for his adapted scenario. The film was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor (Scarlett Johansson) and the technical talents behind the photo. Jojo Rabbit is available on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Vudu and GooglePlay.

Rocketman (Best Original Song)

Elton John was an exceptional supporter of this musical biopic of his life and even contributed an original song, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, for which he won the Oscar. Rocketman is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video and FandangoNow.

Ford v Ferrari (Film processing, Sound processing)

The engines of the Academy were an absolute revolution when it came to James Mangold’s biopic about car manufacturer Carroll Shelby and racing driver Ken Miles. Although actors Matt Damon and Christian Bale had not read their names for nominations, the film appeared in two technical areas: Film Editing and Sound Editing. Ford v. Ferrari is available to purchase on January 28 at Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Vudu and GooglePlay.

Toy Story 4 (Best animation function)

After Toy Story 3 seemed to end the adventures of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story 4 came to prove that there was still some life left in Pixar’s tent pole franchise – and some nice new characters to introduce as well. Toy Story 3 won earlier in 2011 for the best animation function. Toy Story 4 also followed in those footsteps with a victory with the best animation function. It is now available to stream on Disney +, or you can rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow and GooglePlay.

American Factory (Best Documentary Feature)

The first production of the Obamas with Netflix competed for the best documentary – and won! – after impressing critics with his meaningful inspection of culture and capitalism through the lens of a factory in Ohio. Stream it on Netflix.

Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes “data-image-credit =” Peter Mountain “data-image-alt-text =” Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes “data-image-credit-url =” “data -image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes” data-image-filename = “191105-two-popes.jpg” data-image-date-created = ” 2019/11/05 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height =” 1380 “data-image-width =” 2070 “data-image-do-not-crop =” “data-image-do-not-resize =” “data-image-watermark =” “data-lightbox =” “> Films with nominated actors

These pictures may not have taken home any trophies, but they contain some of the most popular versions of the year that are certainly worth seeing.

The Irishman

Netflix ‘huge investment in this three-plus-hour Martin Scorsese mafia opus may have run away without golden statuettes at the Oscars, but there are still three nominated artists from three of the best actors of all time: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino , and Joe Pesci. Not only was the film one of the most popular original offers from the streaming service, it also garnered nominations for the director, stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, screenwriter Steven Zaillan and more. Stream it on Netflix.

A nice day in the neighborhood

The American father Tom Hanks did not bring Oscar home, but his turn as favorite neighbor Fred Rogers is not to be missed. A nice day in the neighborhood is available to buy on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow and Vudu.

Harriet

Cynthia Erivo’s performance as one of the most celebrated heroines in history earned her a best actress. Harriet is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video and FandangoNow.

Pain and glory

Antonio Banderas noted his very first nomination for his role as a film director, reflecting on his life in this Spanish drama. The film by Pedro Almodóvar also competed for the best international function. Pain and Glory is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow and Vudu.

The two popes

Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins competed for Best Actor and Best Male Supporting Actor as – aha – the Two Popes in this original from Netflix. The Anthony McCarten script was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. Stream it on Netflix.

Toy Story 4 “data-image-credit =” Disney “data-image-alt-text =” ‹Toy Story 4″ data-image-credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image -title = “‹ Toy Story 4 “data-image-filename =” 190416-toy-story-4.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2019/04/16 “data-image-crop =” “data -image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data -image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”> Animated favorites

It’s hard to believe that Frozen II, the long-awaited sequel to the 2013 Disney movie that turned the socks off the Academy, got ice cream from the Best Animated Feature competition, but we’re going into the unknown! These are the five films that played in the category alongside Toy Story 4.

How do you train Dragon: The Hidden World

The final installment of Dreamworks’ animated fantasy trogogy was also the third of the films to receive an Oscar nomination in the Animated Feature Film category. Rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow and Vudu.

I lost my body

The French film by Jérémy Clapin was already a hit before he was nominated for this category; it also won the highest awards at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. Stream it on Netflix.

Klaus

Sergio Pablos’ directing debut about the history of Santa Claus was an emotional and visual wallet of performance. The film may be holiday-oriented, but the quality of the story is evergreen. Stream it on Netflix.

Missing link

This stop-animation film features an all-star voice cast and a pleasant storyline that both critics and the public could enjoy. Stream it on Hulu, or rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu and YouTube.

American Factory “data-image-credit =” Netflix “data-image-alt-text =” American Factory “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image-title = “American Factory” data-image-filename = “190813-americanfactory.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2019/08/13” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”> Documentary functions

This glimpse of real-life stories are the ones that impressed the Oscars the most.

The cave

This film offers a devastating view of what is happening in an underground hospital in war-torn Syria. The cave is available to stream on Hulu or to buy on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow and Vudu.

The edge of democracy

Another contender for Documentary Feature was this film about the political division and unrest that broke out in Brazil as a result of recent changes in leadership. Stream it on Netflix.

Honeyland

This photo competed for both Documentary Feature and International Feature after earning almost universal praise for its powerful statements about the ecological balance disturbed by greed through the lens of a single Macedonian beekeeper. Stream it on Hulu. You can also rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Musical and technical achievements

These nominees may not have access to the larger races, but they are still recognized by the Academy because of their striking talent behind the scenes.

Advertisement Astra

Some might have expected Brad Pitt’s name to be on the nomination list for his work in this space drama, but the film was nominated for Best Sound Mixing instead. Rent or buy Ad Astra on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Avengers: Endgame

The Marvel Cinematic Universe brought out all the big guns – and rocket blasters and shields and every other weapon in the galaxy – to end the Iron Man era. The visual effects of the spectacular superhero were certainly appropriate for an event film and earned the photo a place on the list of nominated Visual Effects. Stream it on Disney +, or rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Breakthrough

If you want to watch the Christian drama with the Oscar-nominated song by Diane Warren, “I’m Standing with You,” it’s available to stream on HBONow, or you can rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

The lighthouse

Nominated for Best Cinematography, this film by Robert Eggers has a lot to offer, including a sense of claustrophobia and a few wild performances by Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson. Rent or buy The Lighthouse on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu and GooglePlay.

The lionking

Despite some audience set-ups about seeing Mufasa trampled in live-action format, Disney’s remake of the classic animated favorite received a nomination for visual effects. You can stream it on Disney +. It is also available to rent or purchase the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

The diabolical make-up routine of Angelina Jolie for this film was intense, and the Academy also recognized this by giving the photo a nod for Best Make-up and Hair Styling. Rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

– Additional reporting by Mekeisha Madden Toby and Megan Vick

