TV guide – 2020 Oscars GIF summary: funniest reactions, best speeches and OMG moments – Entertainment – Austin 360

To kick things off, Janelle MonĂ¡e and Billy Porter opened the show with a song that just made you want to get up and dance.

It’s hard to be mad at Once Upon A Time in Hollywood for winning all things when Brad Pitt accepts the prizes like this.

Sandra Oh who cheers for Bong Joon Ho’s parasite who has won the best original scenario is just so pure.

But not as pure as Bong Joon Ho giggling quietly at himself as he watches his Oscar.

Can’t you just feel that high note from Idina Menzel? Shivers! (Pun fully intended).

There was also this surprising musical performance / audition by Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph.

And the following cringe from Billie Eilish …

We respect the best Adapted Screenplay winner Taika Waititi for doing what everyone wants to do if they win an Oscar. Fist pump.

Just look at all these celebrities who unfortunately look forward to Eminem’s surprising performance of ‘Lose Yourself’, which was frankly iconic.

We thought we’d gotten used to hospitable Oscars, but then Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus came on stage, and that just felt right?

Rebel Wilson and James Corden are really committed to the pleasure of visual effects in cats when presenting for the best visual effects … dressed as cats.

And then there was that moment that you somehow wanted to become a member of a Fight Club?

Ultimately, Bong Joon Ho Oscars continued to win and you just wanted to pop bottles in his honor.

Unfortunately the show started to drag and Joaquin Phoenix started walking …

But we couldn’t have asked for a better ending for the night than the entire theater that demands that the lights be turned on for the Parasite team to continue giving their acceptance speeches for Best Picture.

