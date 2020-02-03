TV guide – 2020 Oscars: everything you need to know about the 92nd Academy Awards – Entertainment – Austin 360

The greatest night in Hollywood is almost here. Sam Mendes’ 1917 won the forerunner prizes, including the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs, but the Parasite of Bong Joon Ho has also received some important awards, including the SAG Award for best drama ensemble and the original scenario award from the WGA. Also in the mix are Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, just to name a few. So although there are some heavy favorites for the 92nd Academy Awards, the best photo race of the Oscars is still a disputed category, and hey, they have surprised us before.

However, before you get the big price of the night, you still have to unpack a lot. In this post, TV Guide tells you everything you need to know about the 2020 Academy Awards, including how you can see, who the nominees are and who performs at the biggest award show of the year.

How to view the 92nd Academy Awards

There are many ways you can watch the Oscars in 2020. There are live streams on Twitter and there are ways to look in streaming apps. ABC will host the Oscars again this year, but here’s everything you need to know about watching online or without cable.

What to expect from the 92nd Academy Awards

The Oscars will not have a host again. The ceremony also went without a host in 2019 following the Kevin Hart controversy over his past homophobic tweets. The show continued with a star-studded intro after Queen’s musical performance, and the formula is likely to be repeated for the show in 2020.

Although the show should be fun, there are already some gloomy moments to put on your radar. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that the show will be a tribute to Kobe Bryant and those killed in the tragic helicopter accident on Sunday, January 27.

The Nominees of the 92nd Academy Awards

Netflix dominated the competition this year with 24 total nominations, mostly awarded by The Irishman and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story. However, Joker received the most nominations for an individual film with 11, with 1917, The Irishman, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in a short second with ten kinks each. There was also a four-sided bond between Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite for third place with six nominations each. View the full list of nominations here. You can also read here how to stream the nominated films.

The biggest snubs and surprises of the Oscar nominations of 2020

Who will present themselves at the 92nd Academy Awards

This year’s list of presenters includes some comedians from the A-list, film stars and television talent. The star-studded list includes James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Sigourney Weaver, Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman , Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Regina King, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rami Malek, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig.

Who plays on the 92nd Academy Awards

As usual, nominees for Best Original Song will perform their works while the music breaks for the show, so you can expect Randy Newman with his Toy Story 4 ballad, Elton John for Rocketman, Chrissy Metz with her breakthrough song “I” m Standing with You , “Idina Menzel brings the Frozen II magic and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo sings” Stand Up “by Harriet.

Aside from the nominees, Grammy’s favorite Billie Eilish will also enter the Oscar stage for a “special performance,” according to show organizers. However, details are kept secret. Some fans hope that Eilish reveals the new 007 theme song she sings, but she can also be on deck for the performance In Memoriam.

The 92nd Academy Awards are broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 17:00 PT on ABC.

The 92nd Academy Awards are broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 17:00 PT on ABC.

