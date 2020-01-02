TV Guide – 10 neglected shows that deserved more praise in 2019 – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

It's the end of the year, so we know exactly what you're thinking: what are the top 10 shows on TV? My God, won't someone give me a list of the 10 best shows of 2019 which is not the same as everyone's? We thought the same thing.

With all of the 2019 best TV lists coming out and repeat mentions of shows like Fleabag, Succession and Russian Doll – all of the great series mentioned in our list of the 25 best shows of 2019 – browse these end lists. # 39; year can become a futile exercise. Oh, another vote for Chernobyl? AWESOME. Barry's Season 2? Duh, we've seen it three times already.

The best television of the year: the shows, stars and trends that defined 2019

So we've put together a list of the top 10 shows of 2019 that you probably won't find on any other list. Use it to find a breathtaking new show, use it to validate your own opinion, or use it to better understand how awesome television is.

Lodge 49 (AMC)

Where to watch: Hulu

Lodge 49 – the show on this list most likely to break some Top 10 – is AMC's indefinable gem on late capitalism and fantastic alchemy (but above all friendship), and continued his unique laid-back vibe in his second season as Dud (Wyatt Russell) went from a finicky wanderer to his sister and his fellow mates. Paul Giamatti's guest run was a perfect fit, and an end-of-season trip to Mexico showed all that this show does so well. You should have watched it. Now it's canceled. Thank you so much! -Tim Surette

Too old to die young (Amazon)

Where to look: Amazon

Independent film director Nicolas Winding Refn did not view this Lynch crime drama as a limited series or a 13-hour film or any other marketable concept that already exists; he considered it "streaming", which apparently means "Something completely independent of movie or television restrictions. Episodes can last 90 or 30 minutes, each ice-cold scene lasts at least 10 minutes, and there has a story with a beginning, a middle and an end, but you don't have to look at it in order. "And that's not even really expressing how hypnotic and excessive is really crazy, nor explain how it is one of the only works of art that really captures Trump's savagery and cruelty of America. Amazon didn't even market Too Old to Die Young outside of Europe because they knew how many people it was. But these 10,000 people know what's going on. -Liam Mathews

Corporate (Comedy Central)

Where to Watch: Comedy Central

Comedy Central's dark office drama comedy doesn't have the heart and soul of some of its other popular comedies, like The Other Two or Broad City, but that's the point. Business is cynicism at its best, driving office life and corporate culture through dirt via episodes on the email label, escalating pressures and professional suicide. This is dystopia for today. -Tim Surette

Years and years (HBO)

Where to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on

Perhaps a victim of the wave of subscription cancellations after the end of Game of Thrones, perhaps the depiction of a bleak future that was too close to home for viewers who don't not want to remember the present, years and years have sort of gone under the radar although it is the series with the most to say in 2019. The Russell T Davies six-episode mini-series was like a serialized Black Mirror, depicting the worst timeline over the next 15 years as groundbreaking technological developments (full Instagram filters!), politics (breeding division Trump and Pence for eight more years!) and finance ( the banks are collapsing!) plunged the world into chaos. At the center of it all was a solid family drama filled with wonderful performances, which helped to soften depictions of the world like a bunch of flaming tires. -Tim Surette

David made man (OWN)

Where to watch: OWN

Moonlight screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney wrote this story about adulthood about a young black boy in Florida who was under pressure from two sides: his potential for school success and a gang local street boy who sees his intelligence as an asset to their drug – transaction. The code change conflict and doing what it can to lift your family out of poverty has added a new twist to a fable we have seen before. Most dramatically, David Makes Man visualized this feeling of being pulled between worlds with moments of magical realism, coloring the serious subject with incredibly effective examples of beauty. -Tim Surette

Trigger warning with Killer Mike (Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Rapper and activist Killer Mike is currently one of the most iconoclastic and toughest public figures in American pop culture. His ideas are so opposed to the neoliberal status quo that he feels like he has achieved something by doing this show. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings recently said the company was not in the truth to fuel business, but Mike did an unscripted comedy Nathan for You-esque explaining explicitly how capitalism fails Blacks. A more funny scathing indictment from the system that you won't find. -Liam Mathews

Primal (adult swimming)

Where to watch: Adult swimming

Genndy Tartakovsky Primal's mini-series of silent films, about the survival link of a caveman with a dinosaur, may be without dialogue, but it is full of emotions and strong feelings that go back to the old big screen days. Artistically, the Primal in five episodes shines with elegant animation that captures the cruelty of the world, but it's the story of improbable friends that holds it all together. -Tim Surette

Perpetual Grace, LTD (Epix)

Where to watch: Epix (subscription required)

There was no chance that Perpetual Grace, LTD. would be a great success; it's on Epix hard to find, it's incredibly cryptic, and its independent sensibilities are … let's say perpetual. But the neo-black thriller starring Jimmi Simpson as a designer and Ben Kingsley as a totally crazy pastor is a wonder to behold, a moving work of art filled with risky choices that always pay off. Creator Steven Conrad, the man behind the equally awesome Patriot, makes television that prefers to linger on the sidelines, which is extremely refreshing given the glut of copiers. Anyone interested in cinematography should watch this, STAT. It’s beautiful. -Tim Surette

The Dangerous World of Larry Charles Comedy (Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Larry Charles directed Borat, so he knows a thing or two about provocative and dangerous comedy. This four-part documentary series on how comedy works in situations where people struggle to survive every day takes an open and almost academic look at humor, through interviews with soldiers, comics that have survived civil wars, right-wing shifts and female Saudi comedians. He asks the former Liberian warlord, General Butt Naked, what he found funny during the war (his enemies pleading for their lives after ambushing them). But nobody impresses Charles with his dangerousness more than Boonk, a young black man with copious tattoos who makes videos of himself passing behind the counter in fast food restaurants and stealing stuff while shouting "Whole lotta gang sh–! " and never consider the very real possibility that someone shoots him. The comedy world is in the midst of an endless debate over licensed speech, and Charles shows what's really at stake. Sometimes all you can do is laugh. -Liam Mathews

Letterkenny (Hulu)

Where to watch: Hulu

Pitter patter, let's finish it. Canada's cult hicks comedy, hockey players and more clicks in the small town of Letterkenny returned for a seventh season of fast-paced wordplay as Wayne and his buddies received a hit show audience, but do intrigues count even in this show? Not when the bawdy humor (amplified in season 7), the quirky characters and the surprising heart are there. You can put Letterkenny on this list every year until designer Jared Keeso stops doing so. -Tim Surette

Honorable mentions: True Detective (HBO), Evil (CBS), High Maintenance (HBO), Kingdom (Netflix), American Soul (BET), The Walking Dead (AMC), Doom Patrol (DC Universe), Documentary Now! (IFC), Billions (Showtime), The OA (Netflix), Warrior (Cinemax), Dickinson (Apple TV +), Rilakkuma and Kaoru (Netflix), Tuca & Bertie (Netflix), Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (Showtime), Line of Duty (Acorn TV / BBC One), Black Spot (Netflix), South Side (Comedy Central), Sherman & # 39; s Showcase (IFC), Derry Girls (Netflix), Mr. Robot (USA) United)

