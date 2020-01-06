Tushy gives a backside bonus to digital trend readers

Loading...

If you haven’t paid much attention to your derriere lately, Tushy invites you to experience happiness outside. Tushy started the new year focused on the health and comfort of your backend with a 10% discount on all purchases for Digital Trends readers, up to and including 31 January.

Tushy’s bottom line is focused on accessories for your bathroom. Two models of the Tushy clip-on bidet that is attached to standard toilets are at the top of the product list. The US is one of the few countries where bidets are not an ordinary bathroom appliance. Where people in other countries wash, we sweep.

Tushy’s other cheeky products include a portable bidet for use when you are away from a bidet-equipped bathroom, an ottoman to improve your poop position for more comfort and efficiency, toilet paper and towels made from bamboo.

Enter the code to get the Tushy discount DIGITAL when paying on the company website. A minimum purchase of $ 20 is required and this offer expires on January 31, 2020. You can also join Tushy’s Clean Butt Club to get an additional $ 5 on your first purchase in exchange for your email address.

Shop now at Tushy

The Tushy Classic is available in nine color combinations and spray your buttocks with clean water after you have used the toilet. The spray nozzle protrudes under the rear edge of the toilet until needed. When you are ready for a comfortable cleaning, a nozzle for the nozzle directs the flow in the direction that is best for you, and a control knob adjusts the water pressure for a ‘light outside rinse or a powerful wash’. cleans.

The Tushy Classic comes with what you need to connect to the incoming water connection from your existing toilet and does not require any additional pipes or electricity.

Regularly priced at $ 99, the Tushy Classic is for sale for $ 79. Use the discount code DIGITAL for a further 10% discount. If you cherish your cheeks, add this device for comfort and hygiene.

Buy Tushy Classic

The Tushy Spa adds another dimension to the care of the buttocks with temperature control. Installation and operation are identical to the Tushy Classic, except that the toilet must be next to a sink to bind to the hot water supply. You can control the relative current heat with a second setting button.

Normally $ 119, the Tushy Spa is $ 109 during this sale, with an additional 10% discount when you use the code DIGITAL. If you want your bathroom experience to be more than just a functional spray and a warm flow, this device can be the best friend of your loot.

Buy Tushy Spa

As soon as you start using a Tushy bidet in your bathroom at home, it’s hard to do without it when you’re not at home. The foldable Tushy Travel, available in four colors, has a hinged mouthpiece with a 3-point spout. You control the direction and pressure of the current by holding the device and squeezing. A supplied carrying case keeps your secret and a carabiner attaches itself to your backpack, belt or bag.

Instead of the usual $ 29, you get a 10% discount on the Tushy Travel price by entering the code DIGITAL at checkout. Take a Tushy Travel with you to be sure that you can wash everywhere and cannot sweep.

Buy Tushy Travel

People are built to squat when we poop. Squatting puts our guts in the optimal position for the most natural elimination. Sitting on toilets can make the whole company much more difficult. The Tushy Ottoman doesn’t change your posture as much as a squat toilet, but the Ottoman is a useful compromise to improve the angle for comfort and efficiency. Place the Tushy Ottoman, which is available with white legs and white body or bamboo legs on a white body, on the floor in front of the toilet as close as possible.

Regularly priced $ 69, the Tushy Ottoman can be yours for an extra 10% discount when you use the discount code DIGITAL at checkout.

Buy Tushy Ottoman

If you want to use toilet paper instead of or next to a bidet, Tushy Bamboo toilet paper is soft, has no chemical bleaching and according to Tushy it is 100% sustainable. Bamboo grows extremely fast and absorbs huge amounts of harmful CO2 from the atmosphere. A one-time purchase of 36 rolls of Tushy Bamboo TP is $ 69 or $ 49 per delivery based on a subscription with deliveries every one, two, three or four months. You can get a 10% discount on a first order of Tushy Bamboo toilet paper with the discount code.

Buy Tushy Bamboo TP

Tushy combines cotton with bamboo to make towels. Eco-friendly, naturally antibacterial and absorbent, they are “the softest damned towels in the world,” according to Tushy. The 10-piece bamboo bath towel set consists of two bath towels, two bath towels, two towels and four washcloths. Normally $ 125 for the set, you can save 10% with the DIGITAL Discount code.

Buy Tushy bath towel set

We strive to help our readers find the best offers for quality products and services and we carefully and independently choose what we cover. The prices, details and availability of the products and offers in this message can be changed at any time. Check if they are still in effect before you make a purchase.

Digital Trends can earn commissions on products purchased through our links to support the work we do for our readers.

Recommendations from the editors