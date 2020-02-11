‘Turner & Hooch’ Reboot series at Disney + sets Josh Peck as lead

Disney + has found its successor to Tom Hanks in the upcoming Turner & Hooch TV reboot series!

Josh Peck, a former child actor on Drake & Josh by Nickelodeon and more recently played the lead role in the indating drama Locating Silver Lake, is played in the 12-episode of a whole series as Scott Turner, the character that Hanks played in the original comedy of 1989.

In the original film, Scott was a detective who inherited the dog Hooch from his friend after he was killed. Comedy follows as Scott tries to adjust to life with a giant, unmanageable dog, but the pet becomes the best assistant in resolving his friend’s case. In the new Disney + series, Scott is described as “an ambitious, buttoned American Marshall” who, once again, inherits the dog.

The creator behind Burn Notice, Matt Nix, will write and restart the new Turner & Hooch. Josh Levy from Bones will act as co-executive producer.

The 33-year-old actor also shared the news about his role in Turner & Hooch on Instagram with a simple “👦🏻🐶” on Instagram.

Peck recently appeared on Fuller House and recorded voice roles for LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars and Gnome Alone. He was also featured in Take the 10 alongside Andy Samberg and Fred Armisen, and played on the screen in 2015 as son of John Stamos in Grandfathered on Fox.

Disney + has recently announced several original reboot series. The new Turner & Hooch series will participate in the recent High School Musical reboot and Lizzie McGuire revival.