Turn your Ikea Frekvens gear into a boombox – or a chicken

The party speakers, subs and LED spots in the new Frekvens collection from Ikea and Teenage Engineering have already put other speaker systems to shame. But if we were taken earlier with the playful, minimal styling and completely reasonable prices, we are now completely won.

Wired UK

This story originally appeared on WIRED UK.

The Frekvens kit, for sale at Ikea, now has its own set of 3D printable accessories. The Teenage Engineering team from Stockholm, known for its iconic portable OP-1 synthesizer, got a little restless in the run-up to launch and decided to release some of their ideas for modular add-ons. The best part? If you have a 3D printer, the CAD files can be downloaded for free.

The Frekvens hacks range from practically on the point – a handle and a side pocket for a Boombox, for example – to a giraffe and all kinds of chicken legs, cannon wheels and ignition levers. Truly, other speakers don’t party like Teenage Engineering speaker party.

Photo: Teenage Engineering

The 13 3D files, which also contain modules for cup holders and work tools, can be found here. You can also purchase the official accessory package for $ 17 to dress up the limited collection of $ 70 speakers, tripods, speaker bases, LED lighting and a $ 149 subwoofer.

“We had many sketches and prototypes for more accessories that Ikea did not want to produce … these are some of the things they did not choose,” says Jesper Kouthoofd, CEO of Teenage Engineering and head of design. “That’s where the idea came from to give the drawings away for free. They are very unpolished and” rough “ideas that make Frekven’s democratize and make it more useful.”

Also part of Ikea’s Frekvens series: raincoats, cups, mugs, plates, bar stools and blankets. We have not yet tested the Teenage Engineering speakers ourselves

Photo: Teenage Engineering

“We want this to work as a starting point for people interested in 3D printing their own tools,” says Kouthoofd. “Maybe some people will be inspired to improve our designs and then do their own.”

Something to avoid or to keep in mind? “Go wild. Be brave. Do anything and everything!” he says. “Experiment without fear. Shock us!” Phew – then continue.

This story originally appeared on WIRED UK.

If you buy something using the retail links in our stories, we can earn a small affiliate commission. Read more about how this works.

More great WIRED stories

.