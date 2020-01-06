Turn-by-turntables: How drivers got from point A to point B in the early 20th century

Loading...

Enlarge / The Jones Live Map was an early 20th century attempt to do turn-by-turn navigation.

Seal Cove Auto Museum

It is easy to take modern GPS navigation for granted. It is no longer a novelty. It is not only offered on the dashboard of your car, but is also available on every smartphone in the handbag or in the pocket of every person. But if you think car navigation systems started with Garmin in 1991, guess again.

The more experienced amateur car historians believe that navigation in the car started with the Etak Navigator. Etak was founded in 1985 by engineer Stan Honey and financier Nolan Bushnell (co-founder of Atari) and launched without using the U.S. military’s Global Positioning System. Adding GPS would not be possible in another decade. Nevertheless, Etak paved the way for the following systems and used digitized maps stored on cassettes as they could withstand a bumpy car ride or the heat of an automobile interior on a hot day. The information was displayed on a vector-based CRT screen. Each tape contained 3.5 MB of card data. An electronic compass mounted on the windshield that is connected to wheel sensors to determine the speed and direction of the vehicle. Two models were offered: the 700 with a 7-inch screen for $ 1,595 and the 450 with a 4.5-inch screen for $ 1,395. Card cartridges cost $ 35 each. Originally only offered with maps of San Francisco, Etak soon offered other important subway areas. The installation was carried out by local car radios and mobile phone shops.

Successful at first, sales inevitably plummeted. In 1989, Etak was bought by News Corporation for $ 25 million, followed by Sony Corporation and others before it was acquired by Tom Tom.

But finding your way around the US is much easier today than it used to be. For most of the country’s history, driving to a new location took time, luck, and patience – and systems like the Etak Navigator helped change that fact. But like modern GPS systems, Etak was also far from the first portable navigation system in the car.

Early roadmaps

Maps of the largest cities in America appeared for the first time in the 18th century, and – unbelievably – the first street atlas. In 1789, Christopher Colles (New York) mapped the roads from Williamsburg, Virginia to Albany, New York. However, it was not delivered as a full volume, but based on subscriptions. Subscribers should summarize the records in a coherent atlas. Colles printed 83 plates with two or three cards each in three years. However, business stalled for one simple reason: street maps were rarely used in the United States at the end of the 18th century.

Enlarge / Probably not a first edition (but it’s fascinating to be available). By the end of the 19th century, most American roads had changed little from a century earlier and were little more than paths cut through the landscape by Indians and the wild animals of mankind. These paths were later expanded and improved into wagon roads by removing tree stumps and smoothing the surface of the unpaved road and smoothing out bumps or ruts. There was no federal system for building roads, so there were no federal roads. Most trips were short and were done by local residents who already knew where they were going, so no traffic signs were required. It is no wonder that until the beginning of the 20th century, most of the terrain hikes were carried out by rail instead of by carriage. For this reason, Rand McNally’s first map, printed in 1872, was a railroad guide.

But the arrival of the automobile in 1895 changed all of this.

The car was no longer limited to a train or stagecoach schedule and promised the freedom to drive anytime, anywhere. It quickly became apparent that it was extremely difficult to get from city to city, and that’s how the “Official Automobile Blue Book” was created. This driver’s lexicon, unrelated to today’s Blue Book, took motorists from one place to another using mileage between cities and mileage between instructions. It also listed local attractions, state engine laws, hotels, repair shops, charging stations, as well as timetables and prices for ferries and steamships. The guidebook’s popularity grew when AAA became a sponsor in 1906.

But the leader had his rivals.

In 1907, map maker Rand Mc Nally published the photo auto guides, which combined maps and photos with arrows to indicate turns. There was also Thomas Bros. Maps, which was founded in Oakland, California in 1915 and used a unique page-by-page map system that no longer required a folding map. Rand McNally was thrilled. Rand McNally’s Auto Chum appears in 1924, now known as the Rand McNally Road Atlas. There were other guides, including The Automobile Green Book from the Automobile Legal Association of Massachusetts; King’s Official Route Guide by Sidney J. King from Chicago; and the Interstate Automobile Tourists’ Guide by F. S. Blanchard and Company from Worcester, Massachusetts, among others.

Although these guides were essential, they had their limits. Many used local landmarks in their instructions, such as “turn left into the drugstore”. But when such landmarks disappeared, it turned out to be a mystery as to where they should turn. Perhaps that’s why the map made of folded paper became so popular. Gulf Oil, founded in 1901 by the Mellon family in Pittsburgh to extract the Texas oil, is intended to be used as a promotional tool for its new service stations, the first of which opened in Pittsburgh in 1913. (Most major oil companies followed, continuing the OPEC oil embargoes in the 1970s. State governments are printing road maps these days.)

Enlarge / The company cars in front of the Grand Palais at the 1906 Paris Motor Show. Photo credit: Getty Images / M Branger, from L’Illustrazione Italiana / DEA / BIBLIOTECA AMBROSIANA.

The first navigation systems

This illustration from the Jones Live Map patent shows the flexible shaft cable that is used to attach it to the front wheel. USPTO

An original Jones Live Map in a leather case. Seal Cove Auto Museum

The Jones Live Map was an early 20th century attempt to turn-by-turn navigation. Seal Cove Auto Museum

The fastest way from New York to New Haven, Conn. Mostly paved! Seal Cove Auto Museum

A close-up of the New York to New Haven Disc Seal Cove Auto Museum

You have to start at a certain point for the Live Map to work. Seal Cove Auto Museum

Some time later you land outside of New Haven House. Seal Cove Auto Museum

Given the longstanding fascination of the Americans to mechanize all facets of American life, it is not surprising that experimental navigation aids soon appeared. These are prehistoric ancestors of today’s navigation systems. One of the earliest and most successful appeared in 1909: the Jones Live Map.

Engineer Joseph W. Jones, born in Saratoga, New York, in 1876, was an intern at audio pioneer Emile Berliner, whose invention of the record darkened Thomas Edison’s cylindrical discs on the market. Jones improved the method of engraving discs on a wax master disc, for which he received a patent in 1901. With the sale of the patent to Columbia Graphophone Company for $ 25,000, Jones founded his new Jones Instrument Company, consisting of a factory in Rochester, New York, and a new four-story showroom in New York City. This showroom was opened in 1907 on the northeast corner of Broadway and 76th St., then the heart of Automobile Row in Manhattan.

It was Jones who invented the Speed-O-Meter, a device he installed on a Winton for a long-distance run from New York to Buffalo in 1901. He applied for a patent in 1903, which was granted the following year. A flexible corrugated cable and gear driven front wheel attachment were used that Jones would use in another invention, the “combined road map and combined odometer”.

The Live Map was a brass bezel with a glass bezel attached to the outside edge of the driver’s side of the car and connected to the car’s odometer by a cable. Before you leave your drive, you must purchase one of the company’s 8-inch paper disks with the directions for a trip put together by the Touring Club of America. Each disc contained a distance traveled on the edge of the disc, with each tick symbolizing one mile and additional ticks for every fifth mile. Instructions are printed next to important mileage points such as spokes on a wheel and describe road surfaces (asphalted or unpaved), intersections and level crossings.

The CD was placed on the turntable on the dial. The driver put the CD in the machine at the point of departure. As the driver moved forward, the disc turned in proportion to the speed of your car, telling you what to do, what to watch out for, and where to turn. Each CD traveled approximately 100 miles. At this point you have stopped to replace the CD with the next one. Of course, the device was not accurate unless the driver followed the center line of the road exactly. For example, Joseph’s brother Ernest introduced an improvement in 1913 that reduced the amount of rotation transferred to the device when the driver steered irregularly to keep the mileage accurate.

The meter cost $ 75 and included 12 hard drives. Additional disks cost 25 cents each, or you can buy multiple disks for 15 cents. An ad in the Saturday Evening Post said, “It’s like having a man in his car who knows every street, every curve, every intersection, every landmark, every mysterious fork and intersection around the world.”

By 1919, Jones offered more than 500 routes from New York to California, but Jones was not alone in this emerging market. In fact, the Jone device has been rejected five times by the U.S. Patent Office because of its similarity to other devices.

