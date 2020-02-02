Turkish military convoy crosses NW Syria held by rebels

BEIRUT – A large Turkish military convoy stumbled into rebel land in northwestern Syria on Sunday, witnesses on the spot and activists said.

Separately, air strikes at a village in northwest Syria held by rebels have killed at least seven people, opposition activists said. Elsewhere, rebel shootings killed a woman and injured at least three journalists, the Syrian state television reported.

The violence and troop movements came in the midst of an offensive by the Syrian government in the country’s last rebel stronghold, located in the Idlib province and parts of the nearby Aleppo region. Turkish troops are deployed in some of those areas held by rebels to guard a ceasefire that has since collapsed.

Relations between Turkey and Syria have deteriorated considerably since the start of the civil war in Syria in 2011. Syria accuses Turkey of undermining its security by fighting thousands of foreign hunters against the Syrian army. The province of Idlib is currently dominated by al-Qaeda-related militants.

The Turkish military convoy consisted of dozens of armored vehicles, fuel tankers and low-loaders with tanks and armored personnel carriers. Associated Press video from northern Syria showed that Turkish troops had remained in their vehicles and no one had been seen on the road while civilian cars were passing by and the residents were watching.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition monitor, put the number of Turkish vehicles at around 195.

With Russian support, the Syrian government has been on the offensive since December to capture and reopen a strategic highway in 2012 in the hands of the rebels. This is despite a ceasefire agreement concluded between Russia and Turkey at the end of last year.

Government forces captured the main city of Maaret al-Numan from the rebels on Wednesday and have now set their sights on the city of Sarqeb. The strategic highway passes both.

An air raid killed seven people on Sunday in the village of Sarmin, west of Sarqeb, according to the Observatory and the Idlib News Network, an activist collective.

Syrian state television said rebels were firing at western parts of the northern city of Aleppo, killing a woman and injuring others. It added that insurgents fired an anti-tank missile at journalists working in the area and injuring several of them.

State TV said the injured contain a reporter for the pro-government Sama TV, as well as two others for Iran TV and Kawthar TV. One of their drivers was also injured.

About 3 million people live in the province of Idlib, many of whom have been displaced in earlier periods of violence from other parts of Syria. The United Nations has estimated that 390,000 Syrians have been displaced there over the past two months – 315,000 in December and 75,000 in January.

Turkey is already home to 3.5 million Syrian refugees and the current wave of violence in Idlib has raised concerns about a new wave of displaced persons fleeing to the Turkish border.

The corresponding press